Lovneet Batra Shares Why You Must Consume Watermelon In Summers

Lovneet Batra Shares Why You Must Consume Watermelon In Summers

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the health benefits of two important compounds present in watermelon.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: May 3, 2022 06:27 IST
4-Min Read


Watermelon improves athletic performance and also reduces the soreness you usually feel after working out

If you are a fruit lover, you must be aware of watermelon. This gorgeous-looking bright red fruit that comes adorned with black seeds is delicious and soaked with nutrients. And, the ongoing summer season gives us all the more reason to dig in watermelon. It's amazing how each and every juicy bite of this yummy treat is gifting you with health benefits. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra dedicates a post to this fruit. In the caption, she mentions, “Watermelon is packed with water and nutrients, contains very few calories, and is exceptionally refreshing.” She adds the two powerful plant compounds present in watermelon, amino acid citrulline and the antioxidant lycopene. In a detailed caption, she says the benefits of the two.  

Take a look at the health benefits of the two powerful plant compounds:

Health benefits of Lycopene


1) It has strong antioxidant properties. Lycopene is one of the most potent plant-derived antioxidants present in watermelon. Also, it helps in protecting DNA, proteins, and lipids from oxidation and promotes cellular resilience and longevity by scavenging free radicals. Thus, promoting redox balance.

2) It also boosts brain health. Research indicates that lycopene can promote cognition and memory, largely due to its antioxidant properties and ability to reduce oxidative stress in tissue.

Health benefits of citrulline

1) This compound in watermelon soothes sore muscles. It is believed that watermelon fruit improves athletic performance and not just that but it also reduces the soreness you usually feel after working out. It is thought to be related to the amino acid called citrulline. This may help your body boost nitric oxide production and lead to better blood circulation.

2) Lowers Blood Pressure: Watermelon is a good source of citrulline, which is converted into arginine in your body. Both of these amino acids aid nitric oxide production. Nitric oxide is a gas molecule that causes the tiny muscles around your blood vessels to relax and dilate. This leads to a reduction in blood pressure.

As a concluding note, Lovneet adds, “you must relish watermelon in summers and load up on lycopene and citrulline in your everyday life to yield meaningful results.”

Take a look:

Nothing beats the joy of chomping on watermelon in the ongoing summer season. And, now, with these health benefits, you must definitely include it in your diet.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

