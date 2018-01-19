Do You Know How Shoe Flower Curbs Hair Loss?
Shoe flower, or hibiscus, has a powerful combination of nutrients which can prevent hair loss and promote better hair growth.
Shoe flower can work wonders in preventing hair loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shoe flower can actually work well in controlling hair fall
- Vitamin C and calcium in this flower strengthens the roots of your hair
- Petals and leaves of this plant can prevent hair loss
Shoe flower or hibiscus is pretty to look at, but are you aware of its strengths to curb hair loss? Yes, the shoe flower can actually work well in controlling hair fall. Firstly, let's acknowledge the nutritional content of shoe flower. This flower is rich in calcium, phosphorus, riboflavin, Vitamin C and some traces of carotene. So you know that the powerful combination of all these nutrients can promote natural hair nourishment, prevent hair loss and premature graying. Here's a list of the benefits of shoe flower for your hair.
1. Petals and leaves of this plant can prevent hair loss.
2. They speed up hair growth by improving blood circulation to the scalp.
3. Vitamin C and calcium in this flower strengthens the roots of your hair.
You can combine this flower with a few more ingredients and make a hair pack and use it to prevent hair fall. We have prepared a list of a few ingredients you can mix with this flower and use it to benefit your hair.
1. Coconut oil
You can make a hair pack of crushed hibiscus leaves and coconut oil to prevent hair loss. Just make a fine paste by combining the two ingredients and apply on your scalp and hair. Leave it on for some hours and then wash it off with cold water.
2. Olive oil
This one is a natural home-made shampoo recipe. You need 3 hibiscus flowers, olive oil and some water for this one. Crush hibiscus petals and leaves and combine it with water and olive oil. Now apply it from roots to tips of your hair and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water.
3. Amla
Both hibiscus and amla are good for your hair, primarily for hair fall prevention. To prepare the paste, crush some hibiscus leaves and combine it with water and amla powder. Now apply this paste thoroughly on your roots and length. Wash it off once it turns dry. This will help in preventing hair loss and promote hair growth.
