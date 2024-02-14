Do You Have Persistent Headaches? Try These Remedies For Relief
Here we share a list of herbs that may help reduce persistent headaches.
Persistent headaches can have numerous causes, such as tension-type headaches, migraines, etc.
Headaches are a common condition characterised by pain in the head or neck. They can be caused by various factors, including stress, tension, dehydration, eye strain, sinus congestion, or underlying health issues. Persistent headaches, also known as chronic headaches, refer to headaches that occur frequently or continuously over an extended period.
Persistent headaches can have numerous causes, such as tension-type headaches, migraines, medication overuse headaches, cluster headaches, or underlying health conditions like high blood pressure or neurological disorders. Identifying the specific cause is crucial for effective treatment.
Herbal remedies are often used as alternative or complementary treatments to help reduce and alleviate persistent headaches. Read on as we share a list of herbs that may help reduce persistent headaches.
12 Herbal remedies to help reduce persistent headaches:
1. Peppermint
Peppermint contains menthol, which can help relax muscles and ease tension headaches. You can rub peppermint oil on your temples or inhale its scent for relief.
2. Feverfew
Feverfew has been used for centuries to reduce headache symptoms. It may help by inhibiting the release of inflammatory substances. You can consume feverfew capsules or tea regularly to prevent headaches.
3. Butterbur
Butterbur has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce migraine symptoms. It is available as capsules or tablets, but it's important to choose a product that is labeled as "PA-free" to ensure the removal of toxic compounds.
4. Ginger
Ginger has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can help relieve headaches. You can consume ginger in various forms such as tea, capsules, or fresh root.
5. Willow bark
Willow bark contains salicin, which is similar to aspirin and can help relieve pain. You can brew willow bark tea or take it in capsule form.
6. Lavender
Lavender oil has calming and stress-reducing effects, making it useful for tension headaches. You can apply diluted lavender oil to your temples or inhale its aroma.
7. Chamomile
Chamomile has calming properties and can help relieve tension headaches. You can consume chamomile tea regularly for headache prevention.
8. Rosemary
Rosemary has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can help reduce headaches. You can consume rosemary tea or use its essential oil topically.
9. Valerian root
Valerian root has muscle relaxant and sedative properties, which can help reduce headaches caused by tension or stress. You can take valerian root supplements or drink valerian tea.
10. Ginkgo biloba
Ginkgo biloba improves blood circulation and reduces inflammation, potentially reducing the frequency and severity of headaches. You can take ginkgo biloba supplements.
11. Peppermint oil
Applying diluted peppermint oil on your forehead or temples can help alleviate tension headaches. Be cautious to use a carrier oil to prevent skin irritation.
12. White willow bark
White willow bark contains salicin, which acts as a natural analgesic. It can be brewed as a tea or taken in capsule form to relieve headache symptoms.
It is important to note that while herbal remedies may provide relief for some individuals, their effectiveness can vary, and it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any herbal treatments, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking other medications.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.