Follows These Tips To Ensure You Can Enjoy All Festive Meals Guilt-Free

Nutritionist Nmami Agrawal says eating/drinking smart is the first requisite to maintaining good health during festive seasons.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Oct 26, 2021 02:41 IST
8-Min Read
Follows These Tips To Ensure You Can Enjoy All Festive Meals Guilt-Free

Eat healthy and exercise regularly to avoid festive weight gain

Since the festive season is upon us, we are likely to indulge ourselves with overeating a variety of spicy dishes and delicious sweets. There's going to be plenty of occasions when we will be tempted to eat more than what our body needs or can digest. So, to be on the right side of health, it is important to set a dietary boundary soon and stick to it. For the rest, nutritionist Nmami Agrawal has shared some smart tips that you can follow. These pointers will ensure you do not suffer from health issues during the festivals.

Agrawal shared these tips in three Instagram posts:

1.Do not drink on an empty stomach. If you drink on an empty stomach, you are putting your stomach on fire, she says. Eat well before drinking and do not starve. If you have to take alcohol, add water and either lime, ginger or burnt orange or mint to it. Those who would take non-alcoholic beverages can have fresh or salted coconut water. Avoid cocktails or mocktails.


2.Eat guilt-free and be physically active. If you eat something and then feel guilty, it messes with the hormones and causes a spike in the cortisol, which is the stress hormone. This further increases our appetite and leads to weight gain. Also, festive meals carry too many calories. The body stores excess calories in the form of fat. Keeping yourself active will ensure that you burn those extra calories. Continue with your exercise routine, no matter how many outings, brunches and parties you are going to have. At least go for a walk, says Agrawal.

3.Include digestive teas post meals. Festive meals often lead to acidity, bloating and constipation. To avoid any of these situations, regularly have ginger tea, fennel (saunf) tea or ajwain tea after meals. All these teas contain active digestive enzymes and can prevent upset stomachs, the nutritionist says.

Have a great festive season, everyone.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

