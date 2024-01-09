Ditch Protein Powder, Here Are 4 Expert-Recommended Natural Protein Sources
In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared 4 natural sources of protein that are vegetarian. Let's take a look at these.
Sattu is a powerhouse of essential nutrients and plant-based protein
Protein is the building block of the human body. It assists in several bodily functions. Protein also helps in weight loss and muscle building. Therefore, to meet daily protein requirements many resort to protein powders. It has now become a permanent part of the gym-goers' diet. However, too much consumption of protein powders is linked with several health ailments. The market is also flooded with adulterated protein powders that can do more harm than good. Therefore, it is best to choose natural sources of protein. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared 4 natural sources of protein that are vegetarian. Let's take a look at these.
Best natural protein sources
"Elevate your protein game without reaching for that protein powder! Here are four fantastic, natural options to seamlessly incorporate more protein into your diet," the nutritionist wrote in the caption of the video.
1. Dal ka pani:
Legumes and pulses are a good source of protein and fibre. You can pick any dal of your choice, cook it and extract its water. It is a nutritious concoction that is not just loaded with protein but several other essential nutrients.
2. Whey protein from paneer:
For the unversed, whey protein is the protein extracted from whey, the watery liquid that separates from the milk when making cheese. Whey protein is a complete protein.
While preparing paneer, do not discard the whey (the watery by-product). It is a protein-packed liquid that you can add to your diet.
3. Greek yogurt with dried fruits and nuts:
Greek yogurt, dried fruits, as well as nuts, are packed with protein. You add some dried fruits and nuts to yogurt and enjoy it as a snack. It is good for your gut, weight loss friendly as well as nutritious. It will also curb those sweet cravings and keep you energized. Remember to choose plain yogurt without sugar.
4. Sattu:
Sattu is a traditional Indian drink that can help meet your protein needs. Sattu is a powerhouse of essential nutrients and plant-based protein. It is also refreshing and easy to prepare.
So, eliminate those protein powders from your diet and switch to these wholesome options to fuel your body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
