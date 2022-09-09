Home »  Living Healthy »  Digestion: Here Are 3 Foods To Add To Your Diet If You Have Digestive Issues According To Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

Digestion: These foods contribute to healthy digestion & also relieve IBS symptoms like gas, acidity & bloating.
Digestion: Fennel seeds reduce constipation, gas, and other digestive issues

In her recent reel, Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal discusses 3 foods everyone should include in their diet if they experience constipation or other digestive issues often. These three foods are yogurt, fennel seeds, and papaya.

1. Yogurt

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains yogurt, “Contain probiotic that aids in digestion by promoting healthy bacteria in your digestive tract.” Some yogurt varieties contain live bacteria, or probiotics, that were either added after pasteurisation or included in the starting culture. When consumed, these improve digestive health. In addition to this, yogurt containing Bifidobacteria (a kind of bacteria) reduces minor digestive symptoms and enhances health-related quality of life in women.



2. Fennel Seeds

The small fennel seeds are densely filled with fibre. By including fibre in your diet, you may be able to reduce the likelihood of experiencing constipation, gas, and other digestive issues, as well as maintain a healthy digestive system. Furthermore, fennel seeds lessen inflammation. This might facilitate better digestion by reducing intestinal bloating or inflammation. She mentions adding fennel seeds to your daily routine as she mentions, “It has high fiber content & antispasmodic agent can improve digestion.” 

3. Papaya

Nutritionist Agarwal lastly suggests adding papaya to your routine. She explains, “Contain papain which is a strong digestive enzyme that contributes to healthy digestion & also relieve IBS symptoms like gas, acidity & bloating.” Furthermore, It can be used to tenderise meat. Papaya also contains a lot of water and fibre, both of which aid to maintain regularity and a healthy digestive system. 

Take a look:

Add these foods to your daily diet to ensure better digestion and overall health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

