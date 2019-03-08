ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Did You Know Carrots Have The Ability To Reverse Alzheimer's Symptoms?

Did You Know Carrots Have The Ability To Reverse Alzheimer's Symptoms?

The study, led by the University of Southern California in the US, supports the idea that combination therapy, rather than a single magic bullet, may offer the best approach to treating people living with Alzheimer's.
  By: IANS  Updated: Mar 8, 2019 01:02 IST
2-Min Read
Did You Know Carrots Have The Ability To Reverse Alzheimer

Combination treatment is already the standard of care for diseases such as cancer, HIV infection.

A diet containing compounds found in green tea and carrots reversed Alzheimer's-like symptoms in mice genetically programmed to develop the disease, an advance that could one day pave the way for treatment of dementia in humans, say researchers.

The study, led by the University of Southern California in the US, supports the idea that combination therapy, rather than a single magic bullet, may offer the best approach to treating people living with Alzheimer's.

Combination treatment is already the standard of care for diseases such as cancer, HIV infection and rheumatoid arthritis.


RELATED STORIES

7 Natural Treatments For Short Term Memory Loss

Did you know that getting adequate amount of sleeping can help in short term memory loss? Read to know more...

This New Eye Test Can Now Detect Alzheimer's Disease

The experimental technology scans the retina using techniques that can identify beta-amyloid protein deposits that mirror those in the brain.

The findings, published in the journal Biological Chemistry, showed that a combination of EGCG, or epigallocatechin-3-gallate - found in green tea; and FA, or ferulic acid - found in carrots, tomatoes, rice, wheat and oats, completely restored spatial working memory.

After three months of treatment, the Alzheimer's mice performed just as well as the healthy comparison mice.

"You don't have to wait 10 to 12 years for a designer drug to make it to the market. You can make these dietary changes today. I find that very encouraging," said Terrence Town, Professor at the varsity.

For the study, the researchers assigned 32 mice with Alzheimer's-like symptoms to one of four groups with an equal number of males and females for three months.

The dosage was 30 milligrams per kilogram of body weight - a dosage well-tolerated by humans and easily consumed as part of a healthy diet.

The researchers noted that many mouse discoveries never translate into human treatments.

However, the findings lend credence to the idea that certain readily available, plant-based supplements might offer protection against dementia in humans, they said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hormonal Acne: Top Home Remedies And Characteristics To Watch Out For
Hormonal Acne: Top Home Remedies And Characteristics To Watch Out For

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Did You Know Carrots Have The Ability To Reverse Alzheimer's Symptoms?

Is It A Great Idea To Put Television In Your Bedroom? Not Really! Here's Why

Poor Cognition Raises Bad Oral Health In Elderly: Study

Beware! Are You Taking Too Much Of Soda And Sweetened Beverages? Here's What It Could Do

Including These Common Vegetables In Your Diet May Ward Off Colon Cancer Risk

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases