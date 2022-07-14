How To Keep Monsoon Hair Problems At Bay? Dermatologist Kiran Sethi Answers
Monsoons, apart from giving relief from the scorching heat, throw a plethora of hair problems at us. From hair loss and dandruff issues to leaving the hair frizzy, it's that time of the year when we are too worried about our tresses. Relatable, did we hear? Now, tell us, do you detest monsoon because your hair suddenly becomes uncomfortably large and a series of hair problems crop up? The solution is to prep your hair in time. Dermatologist Dr. Kiran Sethi, in her latest upload, is discussing the common hair problems that we face during monsoon.
In her caption, Dr. Sethi says, “In India, we're exposed to a plethora of factors that wreak havoc on our scalp. There's the pollution, dirt, humidity, and sweat from our everyday gym sessions.”
1. Dandruff
Dandruff is a common hair problem that makes the scalp dry and itchy. The scalp starts to shed flakes of dead skin cells, called dandruff. Though some amount of flaking is normal, you need to worry if the scalp gets itchy at regular intervals. Dermatologist suggests that dandruff should be treated with shampoos containing selenium sulfide, zinc pyrithione, salicylic acid, and even coal tar (depending on how severe the situation is). “Make sure you leave it on for 5-10 minutes and then wash it off,” Dr. Sethi says, adding that one should avoid hair oiling and hot showers on the scalp.
2. Hair fall
From nutrition deficiency to stress and improper sleep, there can be a number of reasons behind your hair fall. As far as monsoons are concerned, the weather change and humidity are attributed to making the hair follicles weak. Dr. Sethi suggests everyone keep a tab on their vitamin intake, mainly “ferritin, B 12, vitamin D, zinc, and folic acid.”
Another way to infuse back vitamins, the expert explains, is by Haircial, which is like a facial for the scalp. It is designed to infuse back vitamins and pollution-fighting actives back into the scalp. Haircial lifts the scalp skin, allowing for deeper perforation of a customised serum, it also encourages the growth of “baby collagen” which all contributes to healthier hair growth.
Do let us know if these tips worked for you.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
