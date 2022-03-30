Thinking Of Getting Your Hair Coloured? Dermatologist Dr Kiran Talks About Its Side-Effects
Dermatologist Dr Kiran explains how hair colour may cause various unwanted side effects.
Hair colours may not always be great for the skin and can lead to various side-effects
Getting the hair coloured gives a refreshing makeover and boosts the self-esteem and confidence of many people. However, at the same time, you should know that these colours may not be great for the skin and can lead to various side-effects. Maybe going for a rather natural hair colour could be an option worth considering. Dermatologist Dr Kiran discussed the same in one of her latest Instagram posts. She stated that PPD, the black colour in hair colour, is known to have severe side effects including allergic reactions, irritation, pigmentation, sun sensitivity and more. She also stated that rashes can show up on the scalp, face, neck and ears.
Dr Kiran suggested the following points to remember while colouring the hair:
1) If you get your hair coloured and some skin reaction occurs, consult your skin doctor immediately. Be careful since these reactions could be severe and need immediate skincare.
2) Avoid products with PPD or PPT since they could be very harmful to the skin.
3) If you really want to colour your hair, go for natural hair colours options such as vegetable, henna, or Kama Ayurveda hair colour.
4) Do patch tests of natural colours to check if your skin reacts. You can do this by applying the same colour to your arm and observing how it affects your skin for at least a couple of days. Check if it's causing irritation or any other issue. If yes, then avoid it.
5) You have to be very careful since henna can also cause allergies, although not as severe as PPD.
6) The dermatologist suggested that you must limit hair colouring as much as you can, or just focus on the roots.
Take a look:
Coming back to hair colours, do keep the suggestions Dr Kiran in mind before getting your hair coloured.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
