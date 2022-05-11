Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad Busts Some Common Myths About Acne/Pimples
We often believe that oily food and constipation can cause acne. Let's find out how true is this.
Do oily foods actually cause acne?
We all struggle to keep your skin clear and glowing throughout the year and often, we come across skin problems that are caused by pollution, seasonal changes and other internal causes. One of the most annoying skin problems is acne. If you've suffered from acne problems regularly, you may have come across several tips and tricks from your friends and relatives. While they are trying to help you solve this problem, they may not be the best sources of information in this regard. In fact, there are numerous myths about acne and how to deal with it. It's best to hear a dermatologist's opinion about the validity of these common beliefs. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad discusses different acne-related myths and clarifies what's the fact.
You may have heard that oily food is the main reason behind acne. Sometimes, you can also come across a “remedy” that suggests applying lemon juice to acne for treatment. However, Dr Jaishree Sharad begs to differ. Here are some acne rumours that she has busted for you. Take a look at the list:
Myth 1: Oily food will cause acne
Fact: That's not true. Food with a high glycemic index such as potatoes, sugar, refined flour ( maida) and dairy can increase acne.
Myth 2: Constipation can lead to acne
Fact: While gut cleansing may be related to gut infections, it has nothing to do with acne though most nutritionists differ in opinion. However, there is no scientific evidence on this.
Myth 3: You need to scrub your face frequently if you have acne.
Fact: Over exfoliation can compromise the barrier layer of your skin and cause more acne.
Myth 4: Popping blackheads at home will get rid of acne quickly.
Fact: Popping zits will only lead to more infection or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation
Myth 5: You can get rid of acne by applying lemon juice.
Fact: Please don't do this. You may end up with a scar.
Take a look at the video:
It is advisable to consult your dermatologist when you have acne.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
