Struggling With Hair Fall? Try These Tips By Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta
According to Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal, blood tests help reveal the reasons behind hair loss but it is also important to take some precautions.
Losing up to 50 to 100 strands of hair a day is normal
Hair loss is a very common problem and most people try using remedies to stop or reduce losing hair but not many feel satisfied with the results. Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shares some tips on her Instagram handle to fix this problem. She, however, says that losing up to 50 to 100 strands of hair a day is normal but any excessive loss should be acutely evaluated. Dr Gupta said hair loss was very common among her clients and she has developed “expert-approved” tips to control hair fall and make them look healthy and long.
The dermatologist said when you walk into a clinic they prescribe you several blood tests, including CBC, Vit D3 and BR2. The test results could suggest the reasons why you were losing hair. Other than that, there are some tips that you can try at home to stop excessive hair fall.
1) Make sure you don't tie your hair in tight hair styles or high ponytails because that causes more friction and more tightness to the hair, which can lead to hair fall.
2) Make sure you use a silk pillow cover which reduces the friction and doesn't break your hair.
3) Avoid any over styling or chemical treatments to the hair which can further lead to breakage of the hair bonds.
4) Use shampoos and conditioners which are meant for your hair type.
5) Use certain hair serums every day to not only promote hair growth but also to reduce the hair breakage and hair fall.
6) Lastly, a good night's sleep and a stress-free lifestyle always help. Make sure to remain hydrated and follow a good routine when it comes to your diet.
Check Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta's video post below:
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta often shares valuable tips on a range of subjects. She previously shared a guide to identifying the different types of acne. She goes on to say that a person can have pimples, blackheads, both, or something else when it comes to acne. Knowing which one you have is crucial in treating it, she said, advising her Instagram followers to always consult their doctor when treating acne.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
