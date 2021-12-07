ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Delhi Air Pollution: Saline Wash For Nasal Congestion Most Essential

Delhi Air Pollution: Saline Wash For Nasal Congestion Most Essential

Using a saline nasal spray can help you avoid nasal irritation and clear blocked nose. It can also be used to relieve nasal congestion during a cold.
  By: Dr. Ranbeer Singh  Updated: Dec 6, 2021 12:53 IST
2-Min Read
Delhi Air Pollution: Saline Wash For Nasal Congestion Most Essential

A saline spray aids in the development of nasal immunity

Winter is a difficult time for those with respiratory issues because the air quality drops to levels that may have the potential to cause a health crisis. With the pandemic still in effect, it is critical to keep viral and bacterial infections, as well as allergens, at bay. 

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the pandemic has increased our awareness of hygiene, forcing us to reconsider many of our previous practises. Going out without hand sanitizer or a mask, for example, seems unthinkable now. Also, now is a great time to start using saline nasal spray for self-care.

Why saline washing is Important?


RELATED STORIES
related

Mask Up With The Best N95 To Stay Safe From Covid-19 And Air Pollution

To combat the harmful effects of unhealthy air quality and keeping the viruses at bay, wearing a N-95 mask has become the need of the hour!

related

7 Tips To Keep Kids Safe From The Adverse Effects Of Air Pollution

Here’s how you can protect kids from the adverse effects of air pollution.

The nose serves as an effective filter for air contaminants such as smoke, dust, allergens, and so on. Air pathogens, allergens, bacteria, viruses, and others are prevented from entering the lungs and causing harm by the inner skin of the nose. Continuous exposure to the harmful components, on the other hand, irritate the nose and disrupt its basic practicality. As a result, the body becomes vulnerable to the cold and metabolism disorders.

Taking care of your nasal hygiene becomes even necessary during this context. A saline spray is one such practise that may aid in the development of nasal immunity.

As you are constantly exposed to various types of air pollutants in your daily life. The longer these pollutants remain in your nasal passage, the more likely you are to develop respiratory infections. As a result of clearing out foreign particles from the nasal cavity while moisturising it, saline nasal washing may reduce congestion and aid in better breathing.

Make saline washing a daily practice 

In addition to improving your daily hygiene, nasal washing may protect you from disease factors in the air. Nasal washing can help to improve nose function by removing crusts, cell debris, mucus, and other air pollutants.

Using a saline nasal spray can help you avoid nasal irritation and clear blocked nose. It can also be used to relieve nasal congestion during a cold.

Saline nasal sprays can help improve nose function by removing bacteria and other nasal irritants that have become lodged in the nose. It may be useful as an adjunct therapy for people suffering from sinusitis or rhinitis. As a result, saline nasal washing may provide year-round protection against a variety of airborne diseases.

Here are some simple instructions for nasal washing using a nasal spray:

  • Blow the nose gently if necessary. 
  • If the nasal spray has not been used for a long time, spray once into the air before use. 
  • Using the opposite side hand delicately, insert the nozzle in the nostril aiming to the pupil of the eye on the same side and spray briefly (2 to 3 seconds) and allow the excess solution to trickle down. 
  • Repeat the same for other nostril.
  • Allow the spray to act for a few seconds. Do not blow the nose during this time but wipe it if necessary. 

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Dr. Ranbeer Singh, MBBS, D.L.O and Sr. ENT Surgeon)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

All You Need To Know About Blood Sugar Monitoring At Home

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Ayurvedic Tips
Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Ayurvedic Tips

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

What Is Zika Virus? Here's All You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases