Skincare Tips: Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee Explains Age-Defying Benefits of Vitamin E
Incorporating a balanced diet rich in vitamins and considering supplements under professional guidance can aid in age-defying efforts, contributing to a healthier and more vibrant life as we grow older.
Vitamins play a vital role in the quest for age-defying strategies. As we age, our bodies undergo various changes, and maintaining adequate levels of essential vitamins becomes crucial for overall health and longevity. Certain vitamins, like Vitamin C and E, possess antioxidant properties that help combat free radicals, minimizing cellular damage and supporting a more youthful appearance. Vitamin D is essential for bone health, especially in older adults, promoting strength and reducing the risk of fractures. Incorporating a balanced diet rich in vitamins and considering supplements under professional guidance can aid in age-defying efforts, contributing to a healthier and more vibrant life as we grow older.
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has elaborated on Vitamin E's role in the age-defying process through a series of informative slides on Instagram.
The initial slide, titled "Wonder Vitamin," was followed by an informative one stating, “If you want to slow down your aging process- take vitamin E. A group of seven compounds called tocopherols, are collectively known as vitamin E. Vitamin E exist in all raw nuts and seeds, wheat germ, soyabean and most cold pressed vegetable oils like corn oil, wheat-germ oil, almond oil, soyabean oil etc.”
In the next slide, Ms Mukerjee explained how exactly Vitamin E helps in slowing down the aging process. She stated, “Aging in the cells is mainly due to oxidation. Fats in the body get oxidised (with the help of oxygen) and result in the formation of cell destroying free radicals. These free radicals can destroy or alter the DNA and cause great damage to the body. Vitamin E prevents oxidative damage by being oxidized itself thereby protecting the cell membranes (which are made from lipids).”
Continuing in the last slide, Ms Mukerjee wrote, “Vitamin A, Vitamin B complex and vitamin C are also protective against oxidation in the presence of Vitamin E. It is especially vital for people living in metros to take vitamin E, as it protects the body against environmental pollutants in air, water and food. It protects the lungs from pollutants in the air. It gets oxidized itself and is used up & thus needs to be replaced daily so that it can continue its protection.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
