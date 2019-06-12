Cyclone Vayu: 7 Safety Measures To Take For Disaster Preparedness
Cyclone Vayu continues to haunt the western coast of the country, with windspeed rising to 135 km/h. Here are some ways that can help you can be prepared for Vayu and its equivalents.
Make an emergency kit with essential food, water, clothing and first aid
HIGHLIGHTS
- Turn all electricity off to prevent power surges
- Keep up with official updates and dont believe in rumours
- Repair any crevices in your house beforehand
Warnings have been issued about cyclone Vayu. The eastern coast was distraught with 72 deaths and multiple crores in damages in the early days of May. The western coast, specifically the areas of Saurashtra and Kutch are being evacuated in a hurry, with the cyclone expected to hit on the 13th of June. Nearly 3 lakh people from high-alert districts are being evacuated as of noon June 12. It is imperative to take some safety measures and precautions for appropriate disaster preparedness. Not to panic is the first and foremost thing that people must do. Following are other safety measures to be taken to protect yourself from cyclone Vayu.
Also read: Monsoon Diseases: This Monsoon, Keep Cholera At Bay: Here's How
Cyclone Vayu: Safety measures and precautionary steps
2. Emergency survival kit: This is must in the case of any disaster. Pack your survival kit with water containers/packets, dried or packaged food, matchbox, minimal cooking equipment, first aid kit, tape, waterproof bags, torch, batteries and finally a communication device. Try to get your hands on a radio as a communication device, as cell service will certainly be compromised. You must also keep hold of warm clothes, raincoats, essential medication, baby care items, identification, important papers and some valuables.
3. Store water: It is likely that your water supply will be cut off when the cyclone hits. So, you must store some drinking water and even fill up some buckets of water to bath with. Keep chlorine tablets handy, as you must ensure that the water you're drinking or using isn't contaminated.
4. Turn off all appliances, electricity, gas and water: Keeping appliances and electricity running in these times can cause severe situations of a power surge. This will damage any connected electrical equipment and at times short circuit the entire house. It might even be fatal in times of lightning. Additionally, keeping your water running and gas on, could cause unwanted accidents, that you must avoid to make sure that the situation doesn't get much worse.
Also read: Typhoid Fever: Causes, Symptoms, Treatments
5. Wear sturdy shoes and sufficient clothing: There will be situations where you might have to walk on difficult paths full of debris or water, while braving the winds and the extreme weather conditions. So, make sure you have your sturdiest shoes on, and are sufficiently covered, to prevent diseases, those water borne in particular.
6. Look for sturdy shelter: Whether evacuated or not, its best if you find yourself some sturdy and stable shelter. Your homes usually should be enough, but if you can't be sure, find a hard covered shelter to protect yourself from falling debris. Keep yourself away from trees, as they may fall due to the strong winds. The disaster preparedness centres of the government have created 67 shelters already, and they should be able to keep you sufficiently safe.
7. Keep up with the news for updates: Do not believe in rumours and hearsay. Keep one eye on the news for updates, or one ear on your battery powered radio. Make sure you don't miss out on any official communication, each cyclone has nuances that those at the centre of it know best. Listen to the officials and make sure you don't put your life at risk.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.