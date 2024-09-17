Nutritionist Reveals Secret To Healthy Snacking With Cucumber Hummus Bites
Its a snack thats not only refreshing and crunchy but also packed with nutrients.
Cucumber adds a crisp, hydrating crunch, making this the perfect snack to cool down
If you're searching for a light and nutritious snack that's both satisfying and refreshing, look no further. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares an easy-to-make, delicious snack that's perfect for anyone looking to stay healthy without compromising on flavour. As part of her ongoing series, ‘Tasty Truths,' the nutritionist introduces her followers to cucumber hummus bites — a refreshing, crunchy and nutrient-packed snack. She combined the protein-packed goodness of hummus with the hydrating crunch of cucumber — making the snack an ideal choice for a quick pick-me-up that's as nourishing as it is delicious. “Hummus, rich in protein and fibre, is a great choice for gut health, helping to keep you full and satisfied. Cucumber adds a crisp, hydrating crunch, making this the perfect snack to cool down and nourish your body,” she wrote in the caption.
A quick tip from Anjali Mukerjee: “You can skip the feta cheese if you'd prefer.” She also gave special credit for this recipe to a user, @decorandbeyond_byreina, who helped bring this idea to life.
Apart from sharing the recipe, Mukerjee even encourages her followers to share their family recipes, with the chance to be featured in future episodes of ‘Tasty Truths.' She adds in the caption, “Have a family recipe that's both healthy and irresistible? Share it with me in my DMs—I'd love to feature your creation in an upcoming episode!”
Watch the entire video here:
A few days ago, in one of her earlier posts, Anjali Mukerjee shared an insightful tip for managing hunger pangs. She revealed that drinking green tea can be a powerful ally in controlling those hunger cravings that often derail weight loss efforts. Mukerjee said that for those diligently working towards weight loss, sudden hunger pangs can derail their progress. To better manage these cravings, she suggested incorporating green tea into their daily routine. Alongside taking Isabgol before meals, increasing dietary fibre, and enhancing protein intake, the EGCg in green tea can play a significant role in curbing unnecessary hunger, she said.
Overall, if you are looking to enjoy a refreshing snack or find effective ways to curb cravings, the nutritionist's advice provides a fresh and insightful approach to maintaining a balanced diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.