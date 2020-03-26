COVID-19 Prevention: Is It Important To Wear A Mask? Know The Exact Guidelines
Coronavirus prevention: Did you know that it is not important to wear a face mask all the time? In fact, it may make you touch your face multiple times a day and that, as we all know, needs to be avoided. Read here to know what experts have to say.
Coronavirus prevention: Wear a mask only when you are likely to come in contact with someone infected
HIGHLIGHTS
- Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based sanitiser
- Avoid touching the mask while using it
- Avoid touching your face when wearing a face mask
Coronavirus prevention: Did you know that face masks cannot help in preventing coronavirus? In fact, constantly wearing face mask increases the probability of you touching your face again and again, and this may in turn increase chances of catching the deadly COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, if you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected COVID-19 infection. Also, if you have cough and are sneezing, then you should wear a mask.
COVID-19: When should you wear a mask?
"Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly," mentions the WHO website.
Also read: Coronavirus: Here's How You Can Keep Your Newborn Safe During Coronavirus Outbreak
Following are some tips to follow when wearing a mask:
1. Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
2. Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
3. Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
4. Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.
5. To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
Also read: Coronavirus: Stay Active During The 21 Days Lockdown With These Tips Shared By WHO
With the current outbreak, it is important for people to get their facts right about the novel coronavirus. A lot of information and misinformation is currently doing the rounds and it is crucial for everyone to get access to the right kind of verified information, which is backed by facts about COVID-19 that have been gathered so far.
Panic buying of face masks can be a deterrent in controlling coronavirus pandemic. Doctors recommend using face mask only when:
- You are likely to come in contact with someone who is infected
- You are using public transport
- You are experiencing symptoms like cough, fever and difficulty in breathing
"If you have been experiencing symptoms or have been tested positive for COVID-19, then wearing masks will help protect others. At the same time, it is important to know that masks are very crucial for health care workers who are looking after coronavirus patients," says Dr P. Raghu Ram, President of The Association of Surgeons of India.
"There is no scientific evidence to support that face masks can help in preventing an infection," Dr Ram asserts.
Also read: COVID-19 Prevention: How To Practice Social Distancing In A Family Of 5 Or More?
In fact, taking off a mask and wearing it again makes one touch face multiple times in a day, he says while adding, "Stocking up face masks without accurate knowledge of coronavirus infection can be dangerous for the country. Masks cannot help in protecting the general public from catching coronavirus."
The key is to get your facts right. Speak to doctors for better clarification about prevention steps for COVID-19. Stay indoors and stay safe everyone!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.