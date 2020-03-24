ASK OUR EXPERTS

Coronavirus: WHO Shares 5 Steps To Fight Against Coronavirus, Take Note Of These

Coronavirus: The World Health Organisation has shared various guidelines to fight the spread of coronavirus in different countries. WHO has recently mentioned five steps to kicking out coronavirus. Read here to know these.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 24, 2020 01:53 IST
3-Min Read
Coronavirus: Here are some steps to prevent coronavirus explained by WHO

Coronavirus: Here are some steps to prevent coronavirus explained by WHO

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. WHO shares guidelines to fight against coronavirus
  2. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water
  3. You can also use a alcohol bases hand rub

Coronavirus is an infectious disease which has affected several countries now. India has also reported more than 450 positive cases. From lockdowns to travel restrictions, the government has implemented various steps to control the spread of coronavirus. Social distancing, quarantine and self-isolation are some basic methods advised to avoid contact with those who are infected. The World Health Organisation has also shared various guidelines to fight the spread of coronavirus in different countries. WHO has recently mentioned five steps to kicking out coronavirus on its official website and appealed individuals to pass this message.


Coronavirus: 5 steps to prevent coronavirus explained by The World Health Organisation

1. Hands- clean your hands

It starts with your hands. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based rub. Your hands touch various surfaces throughout the day. It will help you get rid of the virus that might be present on your hands. According to experts, use a hand sanitiser with more than 70% alcohol content. According to WHO, it is simple but very important.

e4322of

Coronavirus: You can clean your hands with a alcohol based hand rub
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Elbow- Cover your nose and mouth

Cover your nose and mouth with a bent elbow or tissue when you sneeze or cough. Dispose the tissue immediately in a closed bin and wash your hands immediately. After sneezing and coughing, do not forget to wash your hands as droplets can spread coronavirus.

Also read: Why Is Handwashing Important To Fight Coronavirus? Know When And How To Wash Your Hands To Stay Safe

3. Face- do not touch your face

Avoid touching your face, particularly eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the virus from entering your body. Your hands touch so many surfaces. Touch any surface with infected droplets on it can quickly transfer the infection. Touching your face will make it easier for the virus to enter inside your body.

2iv0lgfo

Coronavirus: Avoid touching your face to prevent the transfer of infected droplets
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Distance- Follow social-distancing

According to WHO, in terms of social interaction, take a step back. Stay at least one metre distance from others. Maintaining a social distance will prevent you from inhaling any droplets from an infected person. Quarantine and self-isolation are also effective to prevent you from inhaling infected droplets.

Also read: How Effective Are Hand Sanitisers In Preventing Coronavirus? Doctors Explain

5. Feel- if you experience any symptom stay home

If you feel unwell, stay home and follow all the instructions given by your health care provider. Also, if you are experiencing symptoms like fever, cough or breathing difficulty seek medical help immediately. Do not take any medication without your doctor's approval.

Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Doctor's Advice For People With Health Conditions

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

