Coronavirus Prevention: Tips For Self-Isolation And Home Quarantine That You Must Follow
Coronavirus prevention: If you are in self-isolation, make sure your room is well-ventilated and has an attached toilet. Read here to know more tips for self-isolation at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus prevention: Avoid going to crowded places to prevent coronavirus infection
HIGHLIGHTS
- Restrict movement of the person in isolation
- Ensure that s/he wears a mask and changes it regularly
- Avoid sharing household items and bedding with the person in isolation
With the first coronavirus death reported in Karnataka, India, it has become imperative for everyone to take precautionary measures. Doctors recommend self-isolation and home quarantine, in case you experience even mild symptoms. This is for the benefit of one and all at the moment, especially because coronavirus is a contagious infection. Coronavirus can spread through contaminated droplets spread by coughing or sneezing, or by contact with contaminated hands, objects or surfaces. The time between a person being exposed to the virus and the time when first symptoms appear is lasts between five to six days, and may range from two to 14 days.
This is the reason why a person needs to self-isolate for 14 days in case of experiencing symptoms. Most cases of COVID-19 appear to have spread from people who have symptoms. In one of his recent posts on Instagram, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about the importance of taking self-isolation and home-quarantine seriously.
"It is advisable for people who had recent travel history and all the people coming from COVID-19 affected areas or have mild symptoms, including mild fever, cough or sore throat," writes Coutinho in his post.
Coronavirus prevention: Tips for self-isolation and home quarantine
1. If you are in self-isolation, make sure your room is well-ventilated and has an attached toilet.
2. If you are experiencing symptoms, stay away from elderly people, pregnant women and children.
3. Movement of the person with symptoms should be restricted in the house.
4. Avoiding crowded places is of utmost importance at this point of time. Do not attend any social or religious gathering.
5. Wash hands regularly with soap and water, or an alcohol-based sanitiser.
6. Avoid sharing household items like dishes, glasses, cups, utensils, towels and bedding with the person in isolation.
7. Wear a surgical mask all the time. Change the mask in every six to eight hours.
8. Discard used masks in a closed bin and handle the bin responsibly. Wash your hands after disposing the mask.
Important note: Given the spread of coronavirus, make sure you visit a doctor if you experience any symptoms.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
