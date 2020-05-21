Coronavirus Prevention: Is It Important To Wear Gloves To The Grocery Store?
Coronavirus prevention: Wearing a mask is more important than wearing gloves for grocery shopping
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gloves are not going to be protective against Covid-19
- You need to take off the gloves with caution
- Wear gloves when you are cleaning or disinfecting at home
Should you be wearing gloves when visiting grocery store? Dr Arefa Cassoobhoy, at a recent IGTV, says that gloves are not necessarily required when you are out for buying groceries. The biggest risk, whenever you step out, are respiratory droplets coughed or sneezed by someone who may be Covid-19 positive. The droplets can also be released by someone who has tested positive for coronavirus and is asymptomatic, she mentions. Thus, the biggest precautionary measure when you visit a grocery store is wear a mask and keep it a distance of six feet.
Coronavirus prevention: Are gloves effective?
The gloves act as a second skin and aren't really going to protect you. When you touch an item, they are going to become infected and spread it to whatever item you touch next. It could be your face, phone, purse or another item at the grocery store.
"The best kind of protection is to not touch a lot of items at the grocery store. Avoid randomly checking out products.
Taking the gloves off is an issue
When taking off gloves, you may end up touching the tips of the gloves and your hands become immediately contaminated. What you should do is sanitise your hands properly before you walk into grocery stores, wipe down the handle of shopping cart, and sanitise your hands as you exit, recommends Dr Arefa in the WebMD IGTV.
When you get back home, you need to wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.
According to Dr Arefa, gloves can be important if you have someone at home infected with Covid-19 or when you are cleaning and disinfecting the house. You should use gloves when cleaning or disinfecting at home, handling the infected person's laundry or clothing etc.
Whenever you are taking off the gloves, ensure that you don't touch the outer surface of gloves and pull them out inside out.
(Dr Arefa Cassoobhoy, MD, MPH, Doctor, Internal Medicine Board Certified)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
