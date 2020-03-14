ASK OUR EXPERTS

Coronavirus: India Reports Second COVID-19 Death; 68-Year-Old Delhi Woman Dies

Coronavirus: India Reports Second COVID-19 Death; 68-Year-Old Delhi Woman Dies

Coronavirus: According to the ministry, the deceased woman had a history of contact with a positive case. Her son who had travelled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 to February 22 and had returned to India on February 23 and was asymptomatic after he returned to the country.

  By: IANS  Updated: Mar 14, 2020 09:02 IST
Coronavirus: The woman was a known case of diabetes and hypertension, the ministry said

India reported its second death due to coronavirus on Friday as a 68-year-old woman from west Delhi who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at a hospital here, the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the deceased woman had a history of contact with a positive case. Her son who had travelled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 to February 22 and had returned to India on February 23 and was asymptomatic after he returned to the country.

The Health Ministry said "her son developed fever and cough after one day of his return and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7, 2020. As per protocol, the family was screened and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were admitted in the hospital."


According to the ministry the woman was a known case of diabetes and hypertension. Her sample was collected on March 8. "Her condition worsened on March 9, with the development of pneumonia and she was shifted to intensive care unit. Her sample also tested positive for COVID-19. Since March 9 she was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided ventilator support. However, due to comorbid conditions, she died on March 13 at RML Hospital, Delhi as confirmed by the treating physician and Medical Superintendent."

The ministry stressed that all precautionary measures as per protocol including screening, quarantine of the contacts are already taken up by the Ministry of Health, Government of Delhi and the status is being monitored.

The first COVID-19 death in India was confirmed from Karnataka on Thursday night.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

