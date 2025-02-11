Consuming Black Pepper Before Bed Can Offer These Many Health Benefits
Black pepper has been used in ancient Ayurvedic medicines for years due to its high concentration of beneficial plant compounds.
Black pepper, also known as the king of spices, is one of the most commonly used spices worldwide. It has a mildly spicy flavour which goes well with a variety of dishes. Black pepper contains many medicinal properties which can help improve your health in many ways. It has been used in ancient Ayurvedic medicines for years due to its high concentration of beneficial plant compounds.
Consuming black pepper before bed can offer many impressive benefits. Mix some black pepper powder with ghee and honey and have this mixture with lukewarm water post-dinner. Here are some of the benefits of following this practice.
Benefits of black pepper
1. Improves digestion
Black pepper contains a compound called piperine, which can stimulate the production of stomach acids and speed up digestion. Consuming black pepper post-dinner can provide relief from gas, indigestion and other digestive issues.
2. Strengthens immunity
Black pepper is rich in antioxidants which can help boost immunity. This spice can help prevent cold and cough effectively.
3. Improves sleep
Improper sleep can affect your health in many ways. Studies suggest that black pepper may help improve sleep quality.
4. May help with weight loss
Black pepper can speed up metabolism, promoting weight loss.
5. Improves cholesterol levels
Black pepper can help reduce cholesterol levels, improving overall heart health.
6. Helps manage diabetes
This spice can improve insulin sensitivity, making it beneficial for people with diabetes.
7. Anti-cancer properties
The element called piperine present in black pepper may help prevent cancer cell growth.
Different ways to consume black pepper
With milk: You can add a pinch of black pepper powder in a glass of hot milk. Drink this during bedtime.
Honey and black pepper: Mix some black pepper powder in a teaspoon of honey to relieve sore throat and boost your immunity.
Black pepper with hot water: Mixing black pepper and lemon juice in a glass of hot water can detoxify your body and help with weight loss.
Ghee and black pepper: Consuming a pinch of black pepper with a teaspoon of desi ghee is good for your joints.
Remember, do not consume too much black pepper as it can irritate your stomach lining. If you have stomach ulcers or gastric problems, consult a doctor before consuming black pepper. Also, avoid giving black pepper to children in large quantities.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
