Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Benefits Of Consuming Black Pepper Regularly

7 Benefits Of Consuming Black Pepper Regularly

Black pepper may aid in weight management by increasing metabolism and promoting fat breakdown. Read on as we discuss its other benefits.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jul 11, 2023 08:33 IST
3-Min Read
7 Benefits Of Consuming Black Pepper Regularly

Black pepper is rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin A, flavonoids, and carotenoids

Black pepper is a commonly used spice derived from the fruit of the Piper plant. It is widely known for its spicy and pungent flavour profile, making it a popular ingredient in various cuisines across the world. The peppercorns of the plant are dried and ground to produce the powdered form of black pepper.

In terms of health benefits, black pepper has been utilised for centuries both as a spice and for medicinal purposes. It contains a bioactive compound known as piperine, which is responsible for its unique taste and also contributes to its potential health benefits. Below we discuss some of the benefits of consuming black pepper regularly.

7 Benefits of consuming black pepper regularly:



RELATED STORIES
related

Hypertension: This Spice Can Help You Control High Blood Pressure Easily And Effectively

Some healthy changes can help you control high blood pressure as well as promote your overall health. Diet plays a major role in maintaining blood pressure. Can black pepper help you control blood pressure. Here's the answer.

related

Turmeric, Ghee And Black Pepper: The 3 Powerful Kitchen Ingredients For Healthy Digestion And Immunity

Turmeric, ghee and black pepper are 3 super ingredients that have been in your kitchen since forever. Know all about the benefits of this powerful concoction which was often given by grandmother when someone fell sick.

1. Improved digestion

Black pepper stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, promoting better digestion and preventing common digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and constipation. It also helps the body efficiently absorb essential nutrients from food, aiding in overall digestion.



2. Antioxidant properties

Black pepper is rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin A, flavonoids, and carotenoids. These antioxidants help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body, thus protecting against oxidative damage, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, and supporting a healthy immune system.

3. Enhanced nutrient absorption

Consuming black pepper alongside other foods has been shown to enhance the absorption of essential nutrients like vitamins B and C, selenium, and beta-carotene. This is because black pepper contains a compound called piperine, which increases the bioavailability of these nutrients, ensuring that they are better utilised by the body.

4. Anti-inflammatory properties

Piperine, the primary active compound in black pepper, has potent anti-inflammatory properties. It inhibits the production of pro-inflammatory substances in the body, which can help alleviate symptoms of inflammation-related conditions such as arthritis, asthma, and certain skin conditions.

5. Weight management

Black pepper may aid in weight management by increasing metabolism and promoting fat breakdown. Piperine has been shown to enhance thermogenesis, a process by which the body produces heat and burns calories. Additionally, black pepper can suppress fat cell formation, reducing the risk of weight gain.

6. Respiratory health

The warming effect of black pepper can help alleviate respiratory symptoms like cough, congestion, and sinusitis. Black pepper stimulates the flow of mucus, helps expel toxins from the respiratory tract, and possesses antibacterial properties that can combat common respiratory infections.

7. Brain health

Some studies suggest that black pepper may have neuroprotective properties. Piperine has been found to increase the levels of certain neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which play crucial roles in mood regulation and cognition. Furthermore, its antioxidant effects can help protect brain cells against age-related damage and may even contribute to improved memory and cognitive functioning.

In conclusion, consuming black pepper regularly offers several benefits for overall health. However, as with any food or supplement, it is important to consume black pepper in moderation to avoid potential adverse effects and to consult with a healthcare professional if you have any specific health concerns.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beginner's Guide To Meditation
Diseases More Common In Men Than Women
How Yoga Can Lengthen Your Lifespan
Is Your Child A Late Talker?
How To Cope With Daily Stress
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases