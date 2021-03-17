Constipation, Acne, Weight Gain- One Simple, Inexpensive Solution To All These Problems
Weight loss: Bid goodbye to pigmentation, puffy eyes, acidity, migraine and several other ailments by simply increasing your daily water intake. Learn more here.
Weight loss: Drink 2.5 to 3 litres of water every day
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking sufficient water can be helpful in several ways
- It can prevent acidity and bloating
- It can help in naturally detoxing your body
As the temperatures start rising slowly, you may have noticed that your water intake is slowly going up. However, the very act of drinking water only to quench your thirst is not going to be beneficial to your overall health. You will be surprised to know that there is not one but many ways how drinking sufficient water can be helpful for you. From severe chronic constipation to bad acne, there are so many ailments that can be worked on by increasing your daily intake of water.
Weight loss: The many ways how drinking water can help you
Shedding the spotlight on drinking sufficient water on an everyday basis is celeb nutritionist Pooja Makhija on Instagram. In the Reels, she tells that drinking sufficient water is the one simple solution to four bothersome problems like severe and chronic constipation, uncontrolled acne, muscular cramps (especially the ones which hit in the middle of the night), and dull skin despite using some of the best skincare treatments available.
It may sound hard to believe but yes, staying well-hydrated and drinking the liquid gold called water can be helpful for addressing these concerns which interfere with your day-to-day functioning.
"Water is the magical, colourless, tasteless and odourless liquid. Have 2.5 to 3 litres of water every day and note the difference in your health," says Makhija.
Also read: Fennel Water Benefits: Nutritionist Shares 4 Amazing Reasons To Sip On It Every Day
Here are some more concerns that upping your water intake can address:
- Premature ageing of skin
- Hair fall
- Gout
- Puffy eyes
- Dandruff
- Acidity
- Migraine
- Pigmentation
- Weight gain
Yes, you read that write. Drinking water can also prevent weight gain. At times when you feel hungry shortly after having a full meal, it may be because you're thirsty. The brain confuses that thirst to be hunger and makes you go for a quick snack, and even a dessert. If you feel that you feel hungry after half an hour or earlier of having a full meal, then grab a glass of water first.
Also read: Are You Drinking Enough Water? Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms Of Dehydration Visible On Your Skin
Now imagine the amount of calories you're not taking by just drinking a glass of water instead of that snack.
Water cleanses the system and helps in detoxing your body naturally. To check if you're sufficiently hydrated, see if the colour of your pee is close to clear and not pale or yellow.
Now go grab another glass of water!
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.