Common Warning Signs And Symptoms Of Stroke You Must Know To Save A Life
Know all about the common warning signs of stroke and how to act when you see a person experiencing these warning signs.
Stroke warning signs happen quite suddenly in women
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drooping face is a common symptom of stroke
- Feeling numbness in limbs on one side is a common warning sign of stroke
- Having a stroke once increases your chances of stroke in future
When someone is having a stroke, the best way to deal with it is by acting quickly on it. Acting quickly is only possible when you are aware of the common symptoms and signs of stroke. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke states that emergency help within an hour to a person who is having a stroke can be helpful in preventing disability in the long term or death. The sooner the treatment, the better it is for the person to recover successfully without any serious after effects.
The institute also found out that treating a stroke patient with a drug that dissolves blood clot, within 3 hours of having a symptom can recover without having a major disability by almost 30 percent.
The thing with symptoms of stroke is that they come suddenly, without any warning. The National Stroke Association says that using the term "FAST" can help people recognise warning signs of stroke in time.
In the term FAST, F stands for face. The moment you notice a droop or an uneven smile on the person's face, it is a warning sign of stroke.
A stands for arms. If a person feels numbness in arms or a little weakness in arms, it is a warning sign of stroke. In case you feel unsure of the warning sign, ask the person to raise his/her arms. If the arms drop down or aren't steady when raised, it is a warning sign of stroke.
S stands for difficulty in speech. If a person finds it difficult in speech, it is a warning sign of stroke. Slurring speech can be a sign that a person is having a stroke.
T stands for time. If a person is having any of the above warning sign or all of them, you need to act immediately and take necessary steps like calling for emergency.
Some other symptoms of stroke include troubles in vision in both eyes, numbness in limbs on one side of the body, unexplained fatigue and experiencing difficulty while walking.
Also read: World Stroke Day 2017: The 5 Signs Of Stroke You Must Know To Save A Life
Sudden symptoms of stroke in women
Women experience some sudden warning signs when they are having a stroke. These include weakness, fainting, shortness of breath, feeling confused or being unresponsive, sudden change in behaviour, irritation, hallucination, nausea or vomiting, pain, hiccups and seizures.
Things to keep in mind about warning signs of stroke
The first and the foremost thing that you need to do when you see a person experiencing any of the above warning signs is not wait. Someone's face might be drooping and still be able to walk and talk finely. There might be no numbness or weakness in limbs. Hence, even if one of the FAST symptoms are visible, you should act fast and not wait for the condition to get worse.
A speedy treatment increases the patient's chances of recovering completely. Hence, you should call for emergency as soon you notice any of the aforementioned symptoms.
Steps to be taken after you call the emergency
After calling for emergency help, you should check what time your first noticed the warning signs of stroke. This enables people who came as part of emergency help to determine the correct kind of treatment for the patient. Some medicines are to be given to a person within 3 hours of symptoms of stroke. These medicines prevent incidence of disability or death.Also read: What Is A Silent Stroke? Are You At Risk
After a stroke
Ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke are the two kinds of stroke. While the former is caused because of a blockage in arteries, the latter is caused because of a rupture in the blood vessels. People also have a mini stroke - also known as transient ischemic attack - which refers to temporary blockage in arteries. While mini strokes don't cause any permanent damage, they do increase the person's chances of stroke in future.
Besides, people who recover from stroke may experience weakness, spasticity, changes in senses, problems in memory, attention or perception, depression, vision problems, fatigue and behavioural changes.
To deal with these symptoms, doctors can recommend treatment with medications. Alternative treatment measures include acupuncture and yoga which can help easing the weakness in muscles and reduce depression.
Also read: After A Stroke, Her Decades Of Severe Depression Vanished
Preparation and prevention
Once you have stroke, it increases your risk of another stroke and you should be prepared for it. Some simple steps of preparation include educating family and friends about FAST, getting your medical check-ups done regularly and monitoring your health levels at all times, have all your emergency contacts handy at all times, keep the prescription of your medicines and teach your children how to act and react in the case of an emergency.
Also, if you're suffering from health conditions such as diabetes, they may increase your chances of stroke. Inform your doctor about the condition and ensure your safety.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.