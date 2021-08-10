Hair Care Tips: Try These Natural DIY Masks For Healthy Hair This Monsoon
Dermatologist Dr. Kiran shows how to make easy and cost-effective hair masks at home.
Haircare: You may experience several hair-related issues during monsoon
HIGHLIGHTS
- You may experience greasy scalp during monsoon
- Many also experience flaky scalp
- Prepare these masks to fight your hair issues this monsoon
Monsoon can be very tough on your hair. The constant change in weather from hot to humid to cold can mess with the pH level of your scalp. From dandruff to hair fall and split-ends, the rainy season comes with several hair troubles. To help ensure this season does not damage your hair, dermatologist Dr. Kiran has showed how to make simple hair masks at home. The DIY hair masks are made using all-natural ingredients that will nourish your scalp and prevent itchiness, flaking, and hair fall. Dr. Kiran posted the hair mask recipes on her Instagram timeline.
Hair care: Try these DIY masks to fight hair issues this monsoon
In the caption, Dr. Kiran wrote, “Don't let the monsoon get the better of you! Follow my easy DIY masks for your hair and see the change for yourself.”
Dr. Kiran shared two hair masks for two different hair conditions. For greasy scalp and hair and for a dry and flaky scalp.
1) For A Greasy Scalp
Add tea tree oil and mint leaves to steeped green tea. Using a cotton pad, apply the tonic to your scalp and then wash it off after 20 minutes.
Green tea and tea tree oil reduce oil secretion. Mint leaves are antibacterial and boost natural derivatives of salicylic acid. This will reduce oil and pore obstruction.
2) For Flaky Scalp
Dilute apple cider vinegar with water, add a few drops of lemongrass essential oils and mix in sugar crystals.
Apple cider vinegar helps balance the pH of the scalp. Lemongrass oil has been shown to have antifungal activity, and sugar crystals act as a natural scrub to improve cell turnover.
Hair fall is a common problem caused by a number of reasons, from stress and hormonal imbalance to pollution and poor-quality hair products. In another Instagram post a few days ago, Dr. Kiran suggested some effective methods to control hair fall and improve the overall quality of the hair. In the caption, she wrote, “Generally, hair fall means a deficiency in one or more of these things: Ferritin if it is less than 70, B12, Vitamin D, Folic acid or zinc. You could also be facing mineral-related concerns.” To know more about managing hair fall from the dermatologist, click here.
Protect your hair from the harsh monsoon with the help of these simple and all-natural hair masks.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
