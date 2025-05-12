Home »  Living Healthy »  Chronic Stress May Increase Heart Disease Risk; Here Are Other Side Effects Of Uncontrolled Stress

Chronic Stress May Increase Heart Disease Risk; Here Are Other Side Effects Of Uncontrolled Stress

Chronic stress can lead to significant health issues, including an increased risk of heart disease.

  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: May 12, 2025 06:33 IST
Chronic Stress May Increase Heart Disease Risk; Here Are Other Side Effects Of Uncontrolled Stress

Chronic stress is linked to anxiety, depression, and mood disorders

While short-term stress can provide you energy to meet deadlines, chronic stress can trigger the risk of serious health conditions. Chronic stress can lead to significant health issues, including an increased risk of heart disease. It can contribute to high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke. Studies suggest that people who experienced a high level of psychological stress are at a significantly higher risk of heart attacks.

When stressed, your body responds by releasing hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. These hormones can raise heart rate and blood pressure, putting extra strain on the cardiovascular system. Over time, the persistent exposure to high levels of these hormones can lead to inflammation, damage to blood vessels, and ultimately contribute to conditions such as hypertension, heart attack, or stroke.



In addition to heart disease, chronic stress can cause a variety of other health issues. These may include:

1. Poor digestion: Stress can not only make you crave unhealthy food items but also interfere with the digestive process. As a result, you may experience changes in your appetite.



2. Mental health issues: Chronic stress is linked to anxiety, depression, and mood disorders, affecting overall well-being.

3. Poor sleep: Stress can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to insomnia or poor sleep quality.

4. Weak immunity: Prolonged stress can weaken the immune response, making the body more susceptible to infections and illnesses.

5. Hormonal imbalance: Chronic stress can contribute to inflammation, weight gain and hormonal imbalance.

How to manage stress effectively:

1. Practice mindfulness and meditation

Techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, or deep-breathing exercises can help reduce stress levels.

2. Stay physically active

Regular physical activity can keep you physically fit, boost your mood and reduce stress. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week.

3. Establish healthy routines

Create consistent sleeping, eating, and work schedules to avoid confusion and unnecessary stress.

4. Limit caffeine and alcohol

Reducing your intake of stimulants like caffeine and alcohol can help manage stress.

5. Set realistic goals

Break tasks into smaller, manageable steps and prioritise them. Avoiding overwhelm can significantly reduce stress.

6. Engage in hobbies

Make time for activities you enjoy. Engaging in hobbies can help improve your mood.

Incorporating these strategies into your daily routine can greatly help in managing stress and reducing the associated health risks. If you don't see any improvement, seek professional help.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

