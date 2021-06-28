ASK OUR EXPERTS

Check Out These Health Tips For A Refreshing Summertime

Check Out These Health Tips For A Refreshing Summertime

The nutritionist shared 3 tips on her Instagram to help beat the heat and keep your body nourished through the season.
  Updated: Jun 28, 2021
4-Min Read
Check Out These Health Tips For A Refreshing Summertime

Drink adequate amount of water in summer and add water-loaded fruits to your diet

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Proper hydration is crucial to help your body function properly
  2. Eat a healthy diet that is loaded with seasonal fruits
  3. Exercise regularly to stay fit at home

Summers are here in all glory and the pandemic is still not up. Now, more than ever, do we need to give our health the topmost priority. While keeping ourselves from catching a cold or a fever, we also need to ensure we are decked up to face the scorching heat. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal tells us that keeping ourselves alive and kicking during the summers is not just about drinking water but a lot more. In her recent Instagram video, she gives us her three tips to keep yourself energised and refreshed this summertime.

Here are the tips:

1) Keep a tab on your hydration


“Keeping your body well hydrated and nourished is the best way to keep yourself energetic and refreshed,” says Nmami. Water helps flush toxins out of the body and increases energy levels. For sure, it's not the best time to shy away from your water bottle.

2) Move your body

“Changing a sedentary lifestyle and adding some physical activities to it is the best way to keep yourself active during the day,” the nutritionist adds. It's high time to dust your yoga mats and old weights and get them in your morning routine.

3) Incorporate seasonal and fresh produce

You cannot forget to add watery fruits and vegetables to your diet. Melons and mangoes are available aplenty this season. Grab them to hydrate yourself through food and also to get a dose of those vital minerals and vitamins.

In another Instagram Reels, Nmami showed us a fun way to have coconut water during the summers. She had poured the coconut water into shots glasses, added Sabja seeds and frozen them to make cute popsicles. “Cannot stress enough how beneficial this coconut water and Sabja seeds are especially in summers,” she wrote in the caption.

Got inspired towards a fun-filled and hydrated summer with these quirky, easy health tips? But make sure to stay indoors mostly and keep that mask handy when you step out. Safe summertime to you.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

