Chair And Dumbbells Workout: A Perfect Exercise Routine To Perform In Lockdown

Chair And Dumbbells Workout: A Perfect Exercise Routine To Perform In Lockdown

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shows a few simple exercises that anyone can squeeze into their daily schedule
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: May 31, 2021 08:52 IST
6-Min Read


You can use a chair at home to perform simple exercises

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Working out at home can help you stay fit during lockdown
  2. Exercise regularly using a chair or sofa
  3. You can also use weights at home for weight training

Lockdown restrictions have meant that all of us have been completely confined to our homes. Those who used to frequent the gym are no different. However, this phase need not sabotage their fitness regimen. Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has shared on Instagram a video of a few simple home exercises that anyone can squeeze into their daily schedule. Kayla wrote in the caption, “A set of dumbbells and a chair is all you need, and if you don't have dumbbells, you can substitute them for general household items. This intermediate workout focuses on activating a range of muscles whilst getting your heart rate up, too.”

Here are the set of exercises suggested by Kayla:

  • Goblet Squat - 30 secs
  • Push-up and Row - 30 secs- do three laps
  • Hip Thrust - 40 secs
  • Tricep Dips - 40 secs- do three laps
  • Step Ups - 60 secs
  • Hover - 60 secs- do two laps

Watch the video by Kayla here:

Also read: Exercise For Back Pain: Fitness Expert Shares Back Strengthening Exercise Routine

Before starting any kind of workout routine, a good warm-up session is necessary.

In one of her previous videos, Kayla showed how to warm up properly. “A simple way of warming up effectively is to break your movement down into three sections. I like to start with cardio, followed by some mobility work, finishing on light stretches,” she added in the description note. Squat pulse, Star jumps, Glutes and Lats are a major part of the warm up guide.

Also read: Weight Loss: Common Mistakes You Should Avoid While Performing Burpees

Also read: Fat Burning Cardio: High Intensity Workout That You Can Easily Follow At Home For Weight Loss

These easy at-home workout routines couldn't be more useful than now. However, do not try them without proper guidance.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

