Chair And Dumbbells Workout: A Perfect Exercise Routine To Perform In Lockdown
Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shows a few simple exercises that anyone can squeeze into their daily schedule
You can use a chair at home to perform simple exercises
Lockdown restrictions have meant that all of us have been completely confined to our homes. Those who used to frequent the gym are no different. However, this phase need not sabotage their fitness regimen. Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has shared on Instagram a video of a few simple home exercises that anyone can squeeze into their daily schedule. Kayla wrote in the caption, “A set of dumbbells and a chair is all you need, and if you don't have dumbbells, you can substitute them for general household items. This intermediate workout focuses on activating a range of muscles whilst getting your heart rate up, too.”
Here are the set of exercises suggested by Kayla:
- Goblet Squat - 30 secs
- Push-up and Row - 30 secs- do three laps
- Hip Thrust - 40 secs
- Tricep Dips - 40 secs- do three laps
- Step Ups - 60 secs
- Hover - 60 secs- do two laps
Watch the video by Kayla here:
Before starting any kind of workout routine, a good warm-up session is necessary.
In one of her previous videos, Kayla showed how to warm up properly. “A simple way of warming up effectively is to break your movement down into three sections. I like to start with cardio, followed by some mobility work, finishing on light stretches,” she added in the description note. Squat pulse, Star jumps, Glutes and Lats are a major part of the warm up guide.
These easy at-home workout routines couldn't be more useful than now. However, do not try them without proper guidance.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
