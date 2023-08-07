Cellulite Is Normal; Here's Why It Occurs & How To Reduce Its Appearance
Excess weight can exacerbate the appearance of cellulite
Cellulite refers to the appearance of dimpled or lumpy skin, commonly found on the thighs, hips, buttocks, and abdomen. It occurs when fat deposits push through the connective tissue beneath the skin's surface. While cellulite is not a medical condition and does not pose any health risks, many individuals consider it aesthetically undesirable. Let's understand what factors cause cellulite and how can we reduce their appearance.
The exact causes of cellulite are not fully understood, but several factors contribute to its development.
Factors that can cause cellulite:
1. Genetic predisposition
Certain genes may predispose individuals to develop cellulite.
2. Hormonal factors
Hormones like oestrogen and insulin, as well as hormonal changes during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause, can contribute to the formation of cellulite.
3. Lifestyle choices
An unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, and smoking can weaken connective tissue and result in cellulite formation.
4. Age
As individuals age, their skin tends to become thinner, and the connective tissue loses its elasticity, making cellulite more visible.
5. Gender
Cellulite is more commonly seen in women than men, which suggests that hormonal differences and structural variations in fat tissues play a role.
Now that we understand what might cause cellulite. Let's understand how we can reduce their appearance.
Tips to reduce cellulite:
1. Regular exercise
Incorporate both cardio exercises (such as running, cycling, or swimming) and strength training (such as squats, lunges, and deadlifts) into your routine. This helps to burn fat and build muscle, reducing the appearance of cellulite.
2. Maintain a healthy diet
Focus on consuming whole foods, including plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Limit your consumption of processed and sugary foods, as they can contribute to cellulite formation.
3. Stay hydrated
Drinking an adequate amount of water helps flush out toxins, improves skin elasticity, and reduces the appearance of cellulite. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water per day.
4. Dry brushing
Use a dry brush to exfoliate and stimulate circulation in the affected areas. This helps break up fatty deposits and smooths the skin.
5. Massage
Regularly massaging the areas with cellulite can increase blood flow, break up fat deposits, and improve the appearance of cellulite. Consider using a massage oil or cream for added benefits.
6. Use caffeine-based products
Look for cellulite creams or lotions that contain caffeine, as it is known to have a tightening effect on the skin and can reduce the appearance of cellulite.
7. Wear appropriate clothing
Opt for clothing that fits well and provides support. Compression garments or high-waisted leggings can help smooth out the appearance of cellulite. However, you are encouraged to try and maintain healthy weight instead.
8. Maintain a healthy weight
Excess weight can exacerbate the appearance of cellulite. By maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise, you can help reduce the appearance of cellulite.
It is essential to note that despite the numerous products and treatments marketed as cellulite remedies, there is no definitive cure. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and proper hydration, may help reduce the appearance of cellulite.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
