What Is Cellulitis? Know The Causes, Symptoms, And Treatment
In this article, we discuss the symptoms, causes, and treatment of Cellulitis. We also discuss who may be prone to cellulitis.
Moisturising regularly can help lower your risks of contracting cellulitis
Cellulitis is a skin condition caused by a bacterial infestation. It can happen on any part of the body or face but is commonly seen near the feet or lower leg. The infection is normally caused when the bacteria Staphylococcus and Streptococcus (strep) enter the body usually through open or healing wounds, cuts, or bug bites. There are a few more reasons that might cause cellulitis, such as,
- Any cut/ injury to the skin as the bacteria can use this as a way to enter the body and reside
- A weak immune system can also cause cellulitis as the body's ability to fight bacteria and other carriers is lowered
- Obesity might increase the possibility of getting cellulitis
- If a person is diabetic, the chances of them getting cellulitis is also higher
What are the symptoms?
- Inflammation or redness on the affected area on the skin
- Pain in the affected area
- The skin might appear glossy/smoother and tighter
- Fever
- The affected area might appear to have a rash
- A warm sensation in and around the affected area
- Ache in muscles
- Sweating
- Shivers
- Tiredness
- Lightheadedness
How to treat Cellulitis?
There are no effective home remedies that can cure cellulitis. As it is a bacterial infection, the right treatment is antibiotics. In fact, delay in medication or mass spread of cellulitis across the body can often cause severe and irreplaceable damage to the body. If correct guidance and medication from a doctor are not followed it might result in major tissue damage, damage to organs, amputation, and even death. Along with doctor-prescribed medication, you can try these tips that might help release some of the pain and uneasiness.
- Apply a gentle pat of ice packs to relieve the body of the warm sensations.
- Make sure to moisturise your skin to avoid any cracks and beware of any cuts on other parts of your body as the bacteria might infect them as well.
- Keep your doctor updated on how the infection is doing and follow a proper routine of antibiotics.
Who is prone to getting Cellulitis?
- Obese people are at a higher risk of getting cellulitis
- People often get cuts or cracks on or around their feet as it is an ideal route for bacteria to enter the body
- People that have poor sanitation or sanitation facilities
- In case you suffer from any other skin condition, the wounds or/and compromised immune system might make you prone to it
- Diabetic people are prone to Cellulitis as they have a comparatively weaker immune system
- Surgical wounds can be another way for the bacteria to enter the body if the wounds are not cleaned and sanitised regularly
- In case you have already been infected with Cellulitis, you have a higher chance of contracting it again
In conclusion, any odd-looking rashes or swelling on the skin must not be ignored. You are highly encouraged to see a doctor in case you notice such symptoms. Furthermore, prevention is better than cure. Make sure to not keep any wounds or cuts open and unattended and routinely clean and sanitise all and any wounds and cuts you might get, especially near the feet.
