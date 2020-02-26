CBSE Board Exam 2020: Diet Tip For Students To Stay Healthy During Exam Season
CBSE Board Examination: It is extremely important to stay healthy during exams time. Good health will ensure better concentration. Students require right nutrition to best the exam fever. Here are few diet tips.
CBSE Board Exam: Follow these diet tips to stay healthy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Board exams can give you a lot of stress
- Eat a healthy diet to beat exam stress
- Here are some diet tips for students
CBSE board examination is here! It is that time of the year when students are busy studying and try their best to score well. With exams, there is a lot of stress that students go through. From preparation to the exam day, different steps can involve a lot of stress. It is extremely important to stay healthy during exams time. Good health will ensure better concentration and motivate your kids to study. A healthy diet is extremely important during exam time. It will provide you the right nutrition and energy to study well. There are no strict rules for eating healthy during exams. Here are some diet tips for students for their exam time.
CBSE Board exams: Diet tips for healthy eating during exams
1. Do not skip meals
Every meal is important for your body. Your body and brain need enough energy to function properly. A healthy diet is the best way to stay nourished. If you skip meals, you are more likely to eat unhealthy foods and snacks. Do not skip your meals and choose healthy options to beat hunger.
Also read: Board Exams 2020: Follow These Tips To Stay Stress-Free During Exam Time
2. Stay hydrated
Enough water consumption is extremely important for healthy functioning of the body. Staying hydrated will keep your mind fresh. You can also include other drinks like shakes or smoothies to your diet.
Also read: Beat The Stress And Ace Them
3. Avoid sugar and caffeine
Sugar is not good for your health. Consumption of too much sugar can also lead to weight gain during exams. You should consume less sugar. Also, avoid sugar-loaded drinks especially sodas or carbonated drinks. Many students also drink too much coffee during exams. Some amount of coffee is fine but do not consume too much caffeine.
4. Choose healthy snacks
When you choose snacks you are more likely to pick something unhealthy. It often happens when you are studying you feel like eating some quick snacks. Choose your snacks wisely and choose healthy options that can provide you nutrients. Some healthy options may include- nuts, seeds, dried fruits, fresh fruits, sprouts, oats or yogurt.
Also read: Snacking Too Often? Try These Healthy And Low-Calories Snacks To Reduce Hunger Pangs
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.