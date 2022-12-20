Can You Slow Down Ageing? Look At These Tips That Can Help
In this article, we share ways in which you can slow down ageing.
Ageing is unavoidable but can be slowed through certain lifestyle choices
Can the process of ageing be slowed?
Just at the biological level, ageing is caused by the buildup of numerous types of cellular and molecular damage over time. As a result, physical and mental abilities gradually deteriorate, disease risk increases, and eventually, death occurs. These changes are not straight nor consistent, and they only tangentially correspond to an individual's age expressed in years.
Age-related diversity is not a coincidence. Aside from biological changes, ageing is frequently linked to other life transitions including retirement, moving to a more suitable home, and losing friends and companions.
Loss of hearing, cataracts and vision impairment, neck and back pain and arthritis, chronic pulmonary disease, diabetes, depression, and Alzheimer's are common ailments among elderly people. People are more prone to have multiple ailments at once as they get older.
The rise of various complex health conditions known as geriatric syndromes is another feature of older age. They include weakness, urine incontinence, stumbles, delirium, and pressure ulcers, and they are frequently the result of other underlying conditions.
No matter how troubling ageing can be, it is extremely normal. It is part of being a living being that is not completely avoidable. However, there are certain ways through which you can slow down the speed at which your body shows signs of ageing. In this article, we share ways in which you can slow down ageing.
How can we slow down ageing?
Evidence indicates that the percentage of life that is spent in good health has stayed largely consistent, indicating that the extra years are spent in ill health. People's ability to perform the things they value will be very similar to that of a younger person if they are able to live these additional years in excellent health and in a supportive environment. The ramifications for older people and society are more detrimental if these extra years are primarily marked by decreases in physical and mental capability.
Here are tips to help you slow down ageing:
1. Protect your skin
As you may know, the deterioration of the skin is one of the signs of ageing. Sun exposure can fasten skin ageing. Sun protection is necessary whether you're running errands or spending the day at the beach. By finding shade, covering up with UV-protective clothes, wearing sunglasses, and using broad-spectrum, SPF 30 or more, water-resistant sunscreen, you can protect your skin.
2. Eat anti-inflammatory foods
By reducing telomere length, a diet high in inflammatory foods hastens the ageing process. Telomeres, which are chromosome-specific features, offer some protection throughout the cellular division. The shorter the telomere, the older the cell. The telomere functions like a clock. Telomeres are prematurely shortened by an inflammatory diet, which accelerates ageing. Inflammation-reducing foods include certain fruits, vegetables, foods rich in healthy fats, etc.
3. Be gentle with your skin
Cleaning your skin with a scrubber can irritate it. Skin ageing is accelerated by irritation. Without harming your skin, gentle washing helps eliminate pollution, makeup, and other chemicals. In addition to this, you must also avoid repetitive facial expressions or harsh hands on your skin as they could cause fine lines and wrinkles.
4. Get active
One of the finest methods to postpone ageing is through exercise. And for good reason: spending too much time sitting down, or engaging in sedentary behaviour, is linked to a higher risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and dying young. Every 30 minutes, get up and move around. To remind yourself to stand or move, set an alarm. Make sure to exercise for 30 minutes daily.
5. Drink in moderation
Chronic, heavy drinking, alcoholism, or alcohol use disorder speed up ageing and raise the possibility of cognitive issues like dementia. In addition to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver problems, depression, anxiety, cancer, and a compromised immune system are all health hazards associated with heavy alcohol use. To try to slow down ageing, limit alcohol consumption to two drinks or fewer for men and one drink or less for women every day.
6. Get good sleep consistently
The body is recharged and repaired as you sleep. Not getting enough sleep can have detrimental effects on one's health in addition to leaving one feeling sleep-deprived the following day. Chronic sleep deprivation is linked to a higher risk of depression, obesity, infections, heart disease, and early death. Even on weekends, go to bed and get up at the same hour. This encourages restorative sleep and aids in keeping your body clock in a regular cycle of sleep and wakefulness.
7. Maintain good mental health
Life is full of stress. However, persistent, long-term stress can cause major health problems that result in early death. Cardiac arrest, strokes, diabetes, depression, immunological diseases, migraines, heartburn, nausea, and several other digestive problems are all conditions connected to chronic stress. Stress management with meditation is remarkably effective. The part of the brain that controls emotions grows with regular meditation.
8. Quit smoking
As hard as it may be, nothing is more effective and helpful for your body than quitting smoking. Besides ageing, prolonged smoking can lead to or contribute to you developing a variety of diseases such as cancer, heart conditions, lowered lung capacity, etc. Talk to a doctor or psychologist if you think you need professional help.
Although ageing is unavoidable and normal, these tips will help slow down signs of ageing and help you live a healthier and easier life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
