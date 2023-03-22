Can Oiling Improve Dandruff? Dermatologist Answers
Applying oil will not help control dandruff, says the dermatologist
Dandruff, a common problem which can occur to children and adults alike, is a condition of the scalp which results in flaky skin. Due to dandruff, you tend to experience a lot of itching. While some people experience dandruff seasonally, others face it nearly all the time. The causes of dandruff include: Oily scalp Infection, excessive use of shampoos, build-up of dead cells, overgrowth of a yeast called Malassezia, gels, hair curlers, and hairsprays. Improper use of hair colouring products or excessive and inconsistent shampooing or cleaning of the hair along with stress, anxiety and tension can cause dandruff.
What is the solution? Will applying oil improve my dandruff?
Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad explains that instead of providing relief, applying oil can simply elevate the problem. She explains, “Excessive oil in hair feeds the yeast called Malassezia on the scalp, which leads to overgrowth of this yeast resulting in more dandruff.”
Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad also talks about a bunch of tips to make sure the anti-dandruff shampoo would work for you.
The dermatologist suggests opting for the right ingredients. “2% ketoconazole zinc pyrithione, 2% selenium sulphide or ciclopirox are the ingredients to look out for,” she says.
Do not just wash your hair with anti-dandruff shampoo. Allow it to soak into the scalp. Pour a cap of anti-dandruff shampoo, add a few drops of water and rub it into your scalp just as you apply oil. Leave it on for about 10 minutes and then rinse it. You may use your regular shampoo conditioner over and about it.
You have to be consistent as 1-2 washes are not enough. You may have to use this once or twice a week for about 6-8 weeks. As per Jaishree Sharad, if your dandruff persists, you may be having an inflammatory disorder like psoriasis, sebopsoriasis etc. Therefore, you must consult with a dermatologist.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
