Home »  Living Healthy »  Can Oiling Improve Dandruff? Dermatologist Answers 

Can Oiling Improve Dandruff? Dermatologist Answers 

The causes of dandruff include: Oily scalp Infection, excessive use of shampoos, build-up of dead cells, overgrowth of a yeast called Malassezia, gels, hair curlers, and hairsprays among other things.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 22, 2023 04:42 IST
4-Min Read
Can Oiling Improve Dandruff? Dermatologist Answers 

Applying oil will not help control dandruff, says the dermatologist

Dandruff, a common problem which can occur to children and adults alike, is a condition of the scalp which results in flaky skin. Due to dandruff, you tend to experience a lot of itching. While some people experience dandruff seasonally, others face it nearly all the time. The causes of dandruff include: Oily scalp Infection, excessive use of shampoos, build-up of dead cells, overgrowth of a yeast called Malassezia, gels, hair curlers, and hairsprays. Improper use of hair colouring products or excessive and inconsistent shampooing or cleaning of the hair along with stress, anxiety and tension can cause dandruff. 

What is the solution? Will applying oil improve my dandruff?

Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad explains that instead of providing relief, applying oil can simply elevate the problem. She explains, “Excessive oil in hair feeds the yeast called Malassezia on the scalp, which leads to overgrowth of this yeast resulting in more dandruff.”



RELATED STORIES
related

Skincare: These Face Oils May Help Reduce Skin Dryness & Dullness

In this article, we share the best face oils to help cure dry skin.

related

Dandruff: Dry Scalp Due To The Cold Weather? Try These Home Remedies

There are several over-the-counter dandruff treatment options available, and natural solutions frequently work just as well. Try these home remedies for relief.

Take a look:

Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad also talks about a bunch of tips to make sure the anti-dandruff shampoo would work for you.

  • The dermatologist suggests opting for the right ingredients. “2% ketoconazole zinc pyrithione, 2% selenium sulphide or ciclopirox are the ingredients to look out for,” she says. 

  • Do not just wash your hair with anti-dandruff shampoo. Allow it to soak into the scalp. Pour a cap of anti-dandruff shampoo, add a few drops of water and rub it into your scalp just as you apply oil. Leave it on for about 10 minutes and then rinse it. You may use your regular shampoo conditioner over and about it.

  • You have to be consistent as 1-2 washes are not enough. You may have to use this once or twice a week for about 6-8 weeks. As per Jaishree Sharad, if your dandruff persists, you may be having an inflammatory disorder like psoriasis, sebopsoriasis etc. Therefore, you must consult with a dermatologist.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

12 Effective Home Remedies for Bad Breath
12 Effective Home Remedies for Bad Breath

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases