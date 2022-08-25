ASK OUR EXPERTS

Hot Water And Weight Loss Don’t Go Hand-In-Hand 

Hot water acts as a fluid that cleanses your body of all its toxins. Drinking hot water, especially the first thing in the morning, can do wonders.

  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 25, 2022 06:08 IST
4-Min Read
Drinking hot water improves digestion

Water, hot or cold, keeps your body healthy. Drinking enough water daily can prevent dehydration, a condition that can cause unclear thinking, mood change, makes the body overheat, and even leads to constipation and kidney stones. Various health experts and researchers have highlighted the need to drink water in a bid to keep illness at bay. But are there health benefits to drinking hot water? 

Hot water acts as a fluid that cleanses your body of all its toxins. Drinking hot water, especially the first thing in the morning, can do wonders. You can also add a dash of lemon to give a boost of vitamin C. But a popular claim that we often come across is that a cup of hot water helps in the weight loss process.

According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, “It's a myth.” In an Instagram post, the health expert states two pivotal health benefits of hot water and weight loss isn't one of them. “A lot of people believe drinking hot water after a meal can help in weight loss. This is not true,” she says. 


The nutritionist mentions that hot water does aid digestion, as well as help in detoxification. In the caption, she states, “Hot water aids digestion. Drinking hot water after a meal can help detoxify. So, you can give it a try and maybe it will work for you but no, hot water does not make you lose weight.” 


A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)

The list of benefits of hot water doesn't end with digestion and detoxification. Here are four more reasons why you should include drinking hot water in your daily routine. 

1. Improves blood circulation

Warm water can help relax the muscles so that the blood supply is not cut off in any part of the body.

2. Relieves constipation

Drinking a glass of warm water on an empty stomach may help in improving bowel movement. It can also assist the body in getting rid of waste easily thus relieving the problems of constipation.

3. Good for cough and cold

Suffering from a cough or cold? Warm water is at your rescue. It can help clear out mucus. 

4. Cures menstrual cramps

A glass of warm water can do wonders for women, who are experiencing period cramps. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

