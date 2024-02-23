Benefits Of Ashwagandha On Mental Health
Below we share a list of benefits we can achieve from consuming ashwagandha.
Ashwagandha can help regulate hormones such as cortisol, thyroid, and testosterone
Ashwagandha is a popular herb in Ayurvedic medicine that has been used for centuries to promote overall health and well-being. It is known for its adaptogenic properties, which means it helps the body adapt to stress and reduce anxiety.
Ashwagandha is considered healthy and safe for most people when taken in recommended doses. It has been shown to have numerous health benefits, including reducing stress, improving immune function, and enhancing cognitive function.
Several studies have also suggested that ashwagandha may have a positive impact on mental health, including reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression. It is believed to work by regulating levels of the stress hormone cortisol and reducing inflammation in the brain. Read on as we share a list of benefits we can achieve from consuming ashwagandha.
10 Mental health benefits of consuming ashwagandha:
1. Reduced stress and anxiety
Ashwagandha has adaptogenic properties that help the body adapt to stress and reduce anxiety by regulating cortisol levels.
2. Improved mood and mental well-being
The herb is known to increase serotonin levels in the brain, which can help uplift mood and promote a sense of well-being.
3. Enhanced cognitive function
Ashwagandha can improve memory, focus, and concentration by promoting the growth of nerve cells and protecting existing brain cells from damage.
4. Increased energy and vitality
By reducing stress and improving overall mental health, ashwagandha can help boost energy levels and improve overall vitality.
5. Better sleep quality
Ashwagandha can improve sleep quality by calming the mind, reducing stress, and promoting relaxation.
6. Reduced inflammation
The herb has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body, which in turn can improve overall health and well-being.
7. Enhanced immune function
Ashwagandha can strengthen the immune system by improving the body's ability to fight off infections and diseases.
8. Improved hormonal balance
Ashwagandha can help regulate hormones such as cortisol, thyroid, and testosterone, which can have a positive impact on overall health and well-being.
9. Better digestion
Ashwagandha can improve digestion by reducing inflammation in the gut, promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, and reducing symptoms of digestive disorders.
10. Increased resilience to stress
By helping the body adapt to stress and improving overall mental health, ashwagandha can help increase resilience to stress and improve overall well-being.
However, it is important to note that more research is needed to fully understand the effects of ashwagandha on mental health. It is always recommended to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.