Beat Lockdown Stress With A Healthy Diet: Know Foods To Eat And Avoid
Diet tips to beat stress: In caseyour appetite reduces because of stress, you can opt for eating small, frequent meals. Munch on healthy snacks like fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted chana, etc. You can have a full meal as and when you have the appetite for it.
Stay away from sugary foods when feeling stressed during lockdown
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid drinking alcohol to deal with stress
- Exercise regularly and quit smoking to keep stress away
- Include fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet
Lockdown stress: Staying at home, not being able to meet friends, missing gym etc are all too many changes at a time. For those who were used to being always on the move with every hour of the day planned, are now left with many unplanned hours in the day. On top of it all is the very challenging task to complete chores and your work commitments at the same time. Long story short, lockdown can be chaotic and stressful. The key is to not let the stress take a toll on your mental health.
In this article, we are going to talk about foods you should avoid when feeling stressed. Many people usually resort to comfort foods like sugary foods and desserts when they get sudden bouts of stress. Doing so must be avoided. Keep reading to know why.
Foods to avoid when feeling stressed
1. Caffeine
All those cups of coffee may help you be on-the-go, but they may also intensify feelings of anxiety and stress. With the onset of summers, you can opt for refreshing summer drinks like lemon water, buttermilk or coconut water. These drinks are hydrating in nature and can also help you get rid of the afternoon slump. Excessive intake of caffeine has been found to have a negative impact on your performance, well-being and overall mood.
2. Alcohol
Many people drink at the end of the day to cope up with stress and feelings of emotions. Just like caffeine, alcohol can too worsen stress and anxiety. It can also disrupt your sleep, worsen your health and cause weight gain.
3. Sugary foods
Resorting to sugary foods is the most common way of dealing with stress. Chocolates, desserts, sugary drinks can provide short-term relief from stress and anxiety. Sugary foods give you empty calories and can play havoc on your blood sugar level.
Foods that you should eat instead
- Fresh vegetables and fruits
Including fresh fruits and vegetables in your deit can provide you with antioxidants, fibre and healthy fats in abundance. Doing this can reflect positively on your mood and can even help you lose weight.
- Eat more whole grains
Whole grains like wheat, corn, rice, oats, barley and quinoa can be beneficial for keeping you stress-free. They contain a type of amino acid which increases your body's level of serotonin, which is known as the happy chemical. Serotonin contributes to well-being and happiness.
- Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help in reducing stress. Walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Cashews and sunflower seeds contain tryptophan, which can boost serotonin and reduce stress.
On this extended lockdown or lockdown 2.0 as it is being popularly called, let's pledge to eat healthy, be physically active and do everything possible to take care of health.
