ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Bani J's Instagram Is Like A Treat For Fitness Freaks!

Bani J's Instagram Is Like A Treat For Fitness Freaks!

Gurbani Judge, popularly known as Bani J, is synonymous with fitness. The lady who stole the show in Roadies 4 with her stint is now seen as the fitness inspiration for women.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 26, 2018 07:05 IST
7-Min Read
Bani J

Here's to the super fit, muscular queen Bani J!

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Bani J appeared in Roadies 4 and Bigg Boss 10
  2. She is often seen working out in the gym
  3. She consumes a high protein diet

Gurbani Judge, popularly known as Bani J, is synonymous with fitness. The lady who stole the show in Roadies 4 with her stint is now seen as the fitness inspiration for women. She appeared in the popular show Bigg Boss10 as well and even inside the house, Bani was more than just a contestant, she was a fitspiration. Over the years, the VJ cum actress has transformed herself completely; the badass roadie of the past is now a muscular queen. Bani J is an inspiration for any woman who wishes to break stereotypes and establish that even women can pull off a muscular built. The actress does not think twice before revealing her perfectly sculpted abs and tattoos on social media. Bani's Instagram is indeed a treat for all fitness freaks. Wondering how Bani J does it all? The answer is pure dedication towards workouts and a healthy diet. She is extremely strict when it comes to her workouts and does not miss her gym despite her hectic schedules.

 

Been a while since I posted me doing some fitnasss. Celebrated an off day by getting 10+hrs of sleep, a protein pancake stack and ofcourse, leg day. So here’s some good ol’ deads (because they give me life) 8 solid reps @100kgs. Ayyy. ________________________ #liftlife #thatgoodgood #ironLife #findmeatthebar #allday #legdayerrday #offdayatwork #butwealwaysdoingworkatLife #thatupliftlife #goodsongno? #loalife


RELATED STORIES

Belly Dance, Pole Dance And Pilates! Secrets Behind Dilbar Girl Nora Fatehi's Toned And Flexible Body, Revealed!

Dilbar girl, Nora Fatehi, is surely the current rage on the internet! She swears by belly dancing, pole dancing and Pilates for her fitness and flexibility. Read below to more about Nora's fitness regime.

Top 7 Fitness Myths You Need To Stop Believing

From what to eat to how many hours you must spend in the gym, millions of such theories revolve around the fitness industry which are actually a hoax. Here's a list of the top 7 myths of the fitness industry.


A post shared by Lady RocknRolla (@banij) on

Bani J's workout regime

If you see Bani J's social media handles, you will notice that the lady is all about gym and workouts! She is often seen sweating it out while lifting weight, performing push-ups, headstands and so much more.

Overall, the muscular queen is seen going through some rigorous wear and tear. Most of the time, she is seen working with the weights, the one section of a gym where women do not spend much time.

And thanks to all that hard work and determination, today Bani has developed a body to die for, with the perfect biceps, abs and excellent shoulder cuts. But Bani J credits some of this to her diet plan as well.

Bani J's diet plan

Bani J follows a strict diet plan which includes 5 essential elements:

1. Water

She drinks lots of water throughout the day to keep herself hydrated. It also helps her soothe muscle pains post workout.

2. Protein

Bani J sticks to a diet plan including 6 meals in a day. She prefers a high protein diet including fish, chickens and eggs. Tofu and paneer are the best vegetarian sources of protein.

3. Carbs

Bani J does not believe in giving up on carbs. She feels that they are equally important for health and relies on brown rice and sweet potatoes for carbs.

4. Caffeine

Pre and post workout cup of coffee is a must for Bani J. it helps her boost her metabolism and helps her make the most of her workout by burning more calories.

5. Complex carbs

Complex carbs like oatmeal is Bani J's favourite breakfast food which she eats regularly. Complex carbs also help her keep her cholesterol levels under control.

 

Pretty much cried on the inside all throughout my workout today and not just because it was challenging - thanks @mustafa_max84 - but because sometimes people just causally walk into your life and say the most honest & sweet things restoring your faith in all of humanity in just a nano second. So here's a snippet of me quietly pushing myself while really wanting to fucking bawl my eyes out. I guess that makes me hardcore and a real softy at the same damn time 🤷🏻♀️__________________________________________________ #emomofo #stillgonnatrainthroughit #thankstothose36"arms #faithrestored #trainthroughitall #everyday #everyemotion #imbasicallyasoftywithabs #cholesterolfree #gmofree #justgimmesomesweetpotatofriesandimset #whowantssome #toomany

A post shared by Lady RocknRolla (@banij) on

Bani J, you truly are a muscular queen! 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know
Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Wish To Keep Your Brain Healthy? Take Care Of Your Heart First

Parenthood Is A Rollercoaster Ride, Prepare Yourself For It With Your Kids

Did You Know: Jet Lag Can Affect More Than Just Your Sleep Cycle

World's Most Prescribed Medicine: Antibiotics

Here's Another Way To Cut Down Depression, Anxiety And Stress: Go Green!

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES