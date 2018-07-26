Bani J's Instagram Is Like A Treat For Fitness Freaks!
Gurbani Judge, popularly known as Bani J, is synonymous with fitness. The lady who stole the show in Roadies 4 with her stint is now seen as the fitness inspiration for women.
Here's to the super fit, muscular queen Bani J!
Gurbani Judge, popularly known as Bani J, is synonymous with fitness. The lady who stole the show in Roadies 4 with her stint is now seen as the fitness inspiration for women. She appeared in the popular show Bigg Boss10 as well and even inside the house, Bani was more than just a contestant, she was a fitspiration. Over the years, the VJ cum actress has transformed herself completely; the badass roadie of the past is now a muscular queen. Bani J is an inspiration for any woman who wishes to break stereotypes and establish that even women can pull off a muscular built. The actress does not think twice before revealing her perfectly sculpted abs and tattoos on social media. Bani's Instagram is indeed a treat for all fitness freaks. Wondering how Bani J does it all? The answer is pure dedication towards workouts and a healthy diet. She is extremely strict when it comes to her workouts and does not miss her gym despite her hectic schedules.
Been a while since I posted me doing some fitnasss. Celebrated an off day by getting 10+hrs of sleep, a protein pancake stack and ofcourse, leg day. So here’s some good ol’ deads (because they give me life) 8 solid reps @100kgs. Ayyy. ________________________ #liftlife #thatgoodgood #ironLife #findmeatthebar #allday #legdayerrday #offdayatwork #butwealwaysdoingworkatLife #thatupliftlife #goodsongno? #loalife
Bani J's workout regime
If you see Bani J's social media handles, you will notice that the lady is all about gym and workouts! She is often seen sweating it out while lifting weight, performing push-ups, headstands and so much more.
Overall, the muscular queen is seen going through some rigorous wear and tear. Most of the time, she is seen working with the weights, the one section of a gym where women do not spend much time.
Look ma, no legs! Some skills practise from today's warm up. Rounds of this and pull ups and progression to muscle ups and then 3 rounds of lifting superset chest+ back.. Post 💪🏼in the comments and lemme know if you want to see the giant set 🙄 it was crae. Also, look at the instastory for the pull up ish🤙🏼💀 #thatliftlife #nolegs #whatnext #roundonround #norest #selfshootlevelPRO #lifestyle #skillz #literallylearningtheRopes
And thanks to all that hard work and determination, today Bani has developed a body to die for, with the perfect biceps, abs and excellent shoulder cuts. But Bani J credits some of this to her diet plan as well.
Just out here lifting some heavy ass weights.. Attempted 120 in my 6th and last set of my leg workout today. Just felt solid enough to keep adding weight. Started with 50kgs and worked my way up as follows. 12reps @50 10reps @70 6 reps @90 3 reps @100 1 rep @120 I also maxed upto 11 reps at 100kgs on the Glute bridge right before the deads so I'm happy. Lol. _____________________________________________ #doingitforthecarbs #maybeonedaymylegswillreflecthowmuchicanlift #justmaybe #onefineassday #workingongrowingthemhammies #youthoughtidkeepgoingwiththerepsright? #lol #sodidi #soon #liftLife #bettereveryday
Bani J's diet plan
Bani J follows a strict diet plan which includes 5 essential elements:
1. Water
She drinks lots of water throughout the day to keep herself hydrated. It also helps her soothe muscle pains post workout.
Dear Meathooks, I shall conquer you. Until then however, my obliques/ back/ abs/ delts shall curse you till we meet again. Sincerely yours, In soreness and swoleness, Bani J. _______________________________ #aerial #meathooks #takemybreathaway #literally #training #progress #always #lostcountwhatsetthiswas #hoophead
2. Protein
Bani J sticks to a diet plan including 6 meals in a day. She prefers a high protein diet including fish, chickens and eggs. Tofu and paneer are the best vegetarian sources of protein.
3. Carbs
Bani J does not believe in giving up on carbs. She feels that they are equally important for health and relies on brown rice and sweet potatoes for carbs.
Most people will only accept you if you fit in their little boxes. (For the record, most of these people are idiots and you need to know the boxes are destructible). Feel free to disappoint. #createyourself #everyday #loa #bemoreYou #doyou #womenwholift #loa #zoning #liftlifestyle #givenofucks #limitless
4. Caffeine
Pre and post workout cup of coffee is a must for Bani J. it helps her boost her metabolism and helps her make the most of her workout by burning more calories.
5. Complex carbs
Complex carbs like oatmeal is Bani J's favourite breakfast food which she eats regularly. Complex carbs also help her keep her cholesterol levels under control.
Pretty much cried on the inside all throughout my workout today and not just because it was challenging - thanks @mustafa_max84 - but because sometimes people just causally walk into your life and say the most honest & sweet things restoring your faith in all of humanity in just a nano second. So here's a snippet of me quietly pushing myself while really wanting to fucking bawl my eyes out. I guess that makes me hardcore and a real softy at the same damn time 🤷🏻♀️__________________________________________________ #emomofo #stillgonnatrainthroughit #thankstothose36"arms #faithrestored #trainthroughitall #everyday #everyemotion #imbasicallyasoftywithabs #cholesterolfree #gmofree #justgimmesomesweetpotatofriesandimset #whowantssome #toomany
Bani J, you truly are a muscular queen!
