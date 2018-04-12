Baisakhi 2018: Significance And Healthy Foods To Eat On This Festival Of Sikhs
Baisakhi 2018: Know all about the festival and the healthy foods to eat during this festival of the Sikhs.
Baisakhi 2018: Baisakhi is celebrated on April 14 every year
Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi is a festival that is widely celebrated in the Punjabi community in India. Every year, Baisakhi is celebrated on April 14. The occasion marks the beginning of Sikh New Year and the traditional solar New Year for Hindus. Among the Sikhs, the day of Baisakhi is recognised by the birth of Khalsa way of living. The day also marks the formation of Khalsa Panth under one of the most prominent Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.
Among the Hindus, Baisakhi is considered as the time when Goddess Ganga descended on earth. To honour her, people gather along the river Ganga for a grand holy bath.
South Indians and Assamese too celebrate on the day of Baisakhi. The day is also known as Vishu or Bohag Bihu.
Why is Baisakhi celebrated
The day is of grave importance among the Sikhs since in 1699, Guru Teg Bahadur, the 9th guru was beheaded on the order of Aurangzeb, the Mughal emperor. Aurangzeb ordered the guru be beheaded for refusing to convert into Islam.
This further prompted the coronation of Guru Gobind Singh. Formation of the Khalsa Panth was also done on this day. This is also known as the Order of the Pure Ones. As part of the formation of Khalsa Panth, Guru Gobind Singh picked 5 Sikh warriors who would go to defend religious freedom.
It was on the day of Baisakhi that Jallianwala Bagh massacre (1919) took place, where British Empire official Colonel Reginald Dyer ordered rifle firing on thousands of Baisakhi pilgrims who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh.
While the occasion has different significance for the two religions, it is celebrated in more or less the same way by both Hindus and Sikhs.
Among Sikhs the celebration is grander and on a much larger scale. All gurudwaras in the country are decorated with lights and other decorative items. Fairs (melas) are organised along with satsangs.
Baisakhi healthy foods
When it comes to festivals in India, they are all incomplete with a variety of mouth-watering delicacies.
So here are a few healthy and yummy foods you can have this Baisakhi:
Sarson ka saag
Makke di roti with Sarson ka saag is one of the most popular dishes among Sikhs. Sarson ka saag is not only delicious but also nutritious. It is made from a combination of three leafy green vegetables: spinach, white goosefoot (bathua) and mustard greens. Leafy green vegetables are powerpacked with vitamins and minerals which are very important for the body.
Makke di roti
Sarson ka saag is incomplete without a serving of crispy makke di roti. Makke di roti is popular bread served widely all over North India. It is made from maize (corn) and yellow flour extracted from it. The flour is gluten free and is a healthier alternative to wheat flour or maida.
Dal makhni
Dal makhni is another popular dish among Punjabis and Sikhs and is widely served all over north India. The dal is made by combining black urad dal and rajma, both of which are good sources of protein. Slow cook the dal to get the essence of flavours of all the ingredients.
Phirni
Phirni is a scrumptious dessert served during Baisakhi. It is made from finely ground basmati rice, almonds, pistachios and sugar. People add various other ingredients in order to add more flavour to the dish. In one of our previous articles, we talk about health benefits of eating rice as told by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. She recommends eating rice because they are easy to digest and improve the quality of life. Similarly, nuts like almonds added to phirni have various health benefits as well. However, the portion size should be kept in mind as most desserts are prepared with generous amounts of sugar.
