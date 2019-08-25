Back Pain Put Boman Irani In A Wheelchair, Here's How He Got Back On His Feet
This is not a scene from one of his recent Bollywood films. The indomitable Boman Irani did land up in a wheelchair after debilitating pain in his lower back. He was out of action for a year. After trying all the painkillers and balms available over the counter in vain, he consulted a battery of doctors. An MRI revealed he had a herniated disc at lumbar segment 4 and 5 (L4-L5), which was also causing the pain radiating down his right leg. "Even sitting and sleeping had become difficult. I was told - go in for surgery!" Boman recalled wryly.
But that was something the theatre and film actor wasn't prepared to do. "My son Danish had surgery for back pain three years ago. And his pain returned. We tried physiotherapy but the pain just stubbornly kept coming back. A second surgery was recommended. That got me worried. I was beginning to think back pain ran in the family. Danish's life had come to a standstill. And my own discomfort had grown so intense, I wasn't able to do regular daily activities. I had no idea it could get that bad," Boman admitted.
Depressed, he was seriously thinking surgery (for Danish and himself) was the only option, when a senior orthopedic surgeon suggested they do a Digital Spine Analysis (DSA) at the Qi Spine Clinic. Full of hope, Boman and Danish went the very next day. "There, a young doctor put me through a Spine Function Test. It lasted 40 minutes and was done on some amazing machines. The test result was even more amazing. My problem turned out to be a weak spine. But the doctor, a self-assured lady Spine Rehab Specialist, was absolutely confident that Qi Spine Clinic would rid me of my back pain for good in three months." Boman said.
The DSA not only taught him what six months of studying MRIs and X-rays had not, but it changed the way Boman regarded back pain. Danish and he began the clinic's Spine Rehabilitation Program immediately. "I was already impressed by their methods and technology but what wowed me was the precise knowledge of the young doctors working there. It came from years of intense specialized study, I was told," Boman revealed. He could confidently endorse that since his back pain went away in just three weeks. "In less than a month, I was back in action on my film sets. Danish did not need that second surgery. He's back to normal, too," said the actor thankful to return to his sunny, cheerful self again.
From his experience with excruciating back pain and the freedom he got from getting rid of it by doing the Spine Rehabilitation Program, Boman concluded, "I cannot express the immense relief of being finally rid of that torturous pain. I regret that I ignored it for long and did not know of the Qi Spine Clinic earlier. They got Danish and me back on our feet, this young medical team, and I'm so proud of the great work they are doing. No wonder people from different corners of the country and the world come down to be treated by them. Back pain is not a lifestyle related problem; it's a 21st century disease. I tell people, 'Don't suppress or ignore back pain, do the Spine Rehabilitation Program right away.' For once they know I'm not acting!"
