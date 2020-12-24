Avocado Beauty Benefits: Here's How This Fruit Can Do Wonders To Your Skin And Hair
Avocados can help you boost skin and hair health in various ways. You can use this fruit to prepare masks for your hair and skin. Read here to know the benefits of avocados for your skin and hair.
Avocados are loaded with healthy fats and fibre
- Avocados are loaded with potassium
- It can boost your overall heart health
- You can fight multiple skin issues by using homemade avocado face mask
Avocado is a unique fruit which is loaded with healthy fats and low carb content. This fruit is incredibly nutritious. It is loaded with potassium, folate, magnesium, iron, healthy fats and vitamin C, B and E. You might be surprised to know that avocado contains more potassium than a banana. Potassium helps in controlling blood pressure and boosts overall heart health. It is loaded with fibre and may help in weight loss too. This wonder fruit is also beneficial to your hair and skin. You can reap the benefits by adding it to your diet or topical use on hair and skin might also help. Here are different ways how avocados can help boost your skin and hair.
Avocados beauty benefits: Everything you need to know
For skin-
Being a good source of vitamin C and E, avocados can boost your skin health in multiple ways. The presence of healthy fats also makes it beneficial to your skin. It can help your prevent signs of ageing and reduces the chances of breakouts. You can prepare face packs with mashed avocados by mixing it with honey or coconut oil.
For hair-
Avocados are nourishing to your hair. Natural oils in avocados reduce hair dryness and keep your scalp healthy. Preparing avocado mask at home can help you fight different hair problems. You can mash an avocado and mix it with around 2 tablespoons of coconut oil or olive oil. You can apply this to your hair from roots to ends at lead 30 minutes before washing your hair.
If you are allergic to avocados then you must avoid these. You can do a patch test first to check whether it suits you or not.
