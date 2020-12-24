ASK OUR EXPERTS

Avocado Beauty Benefits: Here's How This Fruit Can Do Wonders To Your Skin And Hair

Avocados can help you boost skin and hair health in various ways. You can use this fruit to prepare masks for your hair and skin. Read here to know the benefits of avocados for your skin and hair.
2-Min Read
Avocados are loaded with healthy fats and fibre

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Avocados are loaded with potassium
  2. It can boost your overall heart health
  3. You can fight multiple skin issues by using homemade avocado face mask

Avocado is a unique fruit which is loaded with healthy fats and low carb content. This fruit is incredibly nutritious. It is loaded with potassium, folate, magnesium, iron, healthy fats and vitamin C, B and E. You might be surprised to know that avocado contains more potassium than a banana. Potassium helps in controlling blood pressure and boosts overall heart health. It is loaded with fibre and may help in weight loss too. This wonder fruit is also beneficial to your hair and skin. You can reap the benefits by adding it to your diet or topical use on hair and skin might also help. Here are different ways how avocados can help boost your skin and hair.

Avocados beauty benefits: Everything you need to know


For skin-

Being a good source of vitamin C and E, avocados can boost your skin health in multiple ways. The presence of healthy fats also makes it beneficial to your skin. It can help your prevent signs of ageing and reduces the chances of breakouts. You can prepare face packs with mashed avocados by mixing it with honey or coconut oil.

Also read: How To Prevent Dry Skin In Winter? How To Choose The Right Moisturiser? Here Are Some Guidelines For Every Skin Type

a8fohgb

Presence of vitamin C and E in avocado can help promote overall skin health
Photo Credit: iStock

For hair-

Avocados are nourishing to your hair. Natural oils in avocados reduce hair dryness and keep your scalp healthy. Preparing avocado mask at home can help you fight different hair problems. You can mash an avocado and mix it with around 2 tablespoons of coconut oil or olive oil. You can apply this to your hair from roots to ends at lead 30 minutes before washing your hair.

Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems

sr91pt3

You can fight dry and frizzy hair with the help of avocado hair mask
Photo Credit: iStock


If you are allergic to avocados then you must avoid these. You can do a patch test first to check whether it suits you or not.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

