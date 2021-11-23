Aspergillus lentulus: All You Need To Know About This Drug Resistant Pathogen
Aspergillus lentulus is a species of aspergillus and is a human pathogen that can cause infection in the lungs.
Doctors at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences have confirmed the presence of a drug resistant pathogen called Aspergillus lentulus in two patients suffering from COPD, as per reports in TOI.
Aspergillus, a common mold, is a type of fungus that lives indoors as well as outdoors. According to the CDC, most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day without getting sick. However, people with a weak immune system or lung disease are at a higher risk of developing health problems due to Aspergillus. People can get aspergillosis by breathing in microscopic Aspergillus spores from the environment. The types of health problems caused by Aspergillus include allergic reactions, lung infections, and infections in other organs.
Anyone can get a fungal infection, even people who are otherwise healthy. Fungi are common in the environment, and people breathe in or come in contact with fungal spores every day without getting sick. However, in people with weakened immune systems, these fungi are more likely to cause an infection. Aspergillus lentulus is a species of aspergillus and is a human pathogen that can cause infecton in the lungs. Aspergillus lentulus was ﬁrst described in 2005 as an opportunistic human pathogen responsible for fatal infections in four hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients that occurred in 2004. Since then, several countries have confirmed infections in humans. And it is the first time this species of Aspergillus has been reported to have infected patients in India, according to doctors.
How Can Aspergillus Infection Be Prevented?
It is difficult to avoid breathing in Aspergillus spores as it is quite common in the environment but for people with a weak immune system, here are a few steps that can be taken to lower chances of developing a severe aspergillus infection.
1. Avoid areas with lots of dust like construction sites or wear N-95 mask.
2. Avoid activities that involve close contact to soil or dust, such as yard work or gardening.
3. Wear gloves when handling materials such as soil, moss, or manure.
4. Wear shoes, long pants, long-sleeved shirt when doing outdoor activities such as gardening.
5. Talk to your doctor for preventive medications
