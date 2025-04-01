Home »  Skin »  Tips To Treat Toenail Fungus At Home

Tips To Treat Toenail Fungus At Home

In this article, we explore effective home remedies for toenail fungus and promoting healthy nails.
Toenail fungus, or onychomycosis, is a common condition that causes thickened, discoloured, and brittle nails. It is often caused by fungal infections thriving in warm, moist environments such as sweaty shoes and public showers. While medical treatments are available, many people seek home remedies for mild to moderate cases. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintaining proper foot hygiene is key to preventing and managing fungal infections. In this article, we explore effective home remedies for toenail fungus and promoting healthy nails.

Tips to treat toenail fungus at home

Several natural remedies may help slow down fungal growth and improve nail health. These treatments work best when combined with proper foot hygiene and lifestyle changes. Here are a few effective home remedies for toenail fungus.



1. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has natural antifungal and antiseptic properties. Applying a few drops of diluted tea tree oil to the affected nail twice daily may help reduce fungal growth and improve nail appearance.



2. Apple cider vinegar soak

Apple cider vinegar creates an acidic environment that makes it difficult for fungi to thrive. Mixing equal parts vinegar and warm water and soaking your feet for 20 minutes daily may help fight the infection.

3. Baking soda paste

Baking soda helps absorb moisture and prevent fungal growth. Applying a paste made from baking soda and water to the affected nails for 10-15 minutes before rinsing can reduce fungal activity.

4. Coconut oil

Coconut oil contains antifungal properties that may help treat toenail fungus. Massaging the affected area with a small amount of coconut oil several times a day can improve nail health over time.

5. Garlic extract

Garlic has strong antifungal properties that can help treat infections. Crushed garlic mixed with a few drops of olive oil can be applied to the nail for 30 minutes before washing off.

6. Hydrogen peroxide soak

Hydrogen peroxide may kill the fungus and disinfect the nail. Soaking the affected toes in a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and water for 15 minutes daily can help prevent further fungal growth.

7. Proper foot hygiene

Keeping feet clean and dry is essential in preventing toenail fungus. Changing socks daily, using antifungal powders, and avoiding walking barefoot in public areas can reduce the risk of infection.

When to seek medical help

While home remedies can be effective for mild cases, severe toenail fungus may require medical treatment. If the infection spreads, causes pain, or leads to nail detachment, consult a healthcare professional for prescription antifungal treatments.

Toenail fungus is a persistent condition that requires patience and consistent care. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends proper hygiene and foot care as essential steps in managing fungal infections.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases