Arthritis: Suffering From Inflammation? Try These Easy Home Remedies
In this article, we share some easy home remedies that will help relief symptoms of arthritis.
Arthritis can often lead to inflammation, stiffness and pain in joints
There are two forms of arthritis: rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis (OA) (RA). Osteoarthritis (OA) mostly develops when bones rub against one another due to cartilage wear and tear, resulting in friction, injury, and inflammation.
RA causes symptoms to manifest all over the body. It is an autoimmune condition that develops when the body's defences erroneously target healthy joint tissue. In addition to prescribing medications to treat arthritic pain, doctors frequently suggest using natural methods as well.
A few all-natural approaches to relieve arthritis pain include maintaining an active lifestyle, controlling your weight, and altering your diet. Alternative treatments that increase flexibility or reduce stiffness and swelling may also be beneficial. Continue reading as we share home remedies for relief.
Try these home remedies for relief from arthritis:
1. Ashwagandha
A powerful medicinal plant with many health advantages, ashwagandha is also referred to as Indian ginseng in English. Mix equal parts of sesame and kapikachu seeds with ashwagandha powder to treat arthritis. Mix it up completely. This mixture, when taken with warm milk, can aid with conditions including arthritis. Due to its renewing qualities, it aids in the relief of arthritis patients' fatigue and exhaustion.
2. Ginger
Ginger has been used for thousands of years as an effective ayurvedic treatment for a variety of illnesses. It is commonly employed in other conventional medical systems. It benefits by easing pain and lowering edoema. Ginger can be used in many different soups, salads, and sauces. Ginger's active ingredients, including gingerol and shogaol, are what give it its anti-inflammatory properties.
3. Masha
Masha or black grams have a number of health advantages. Sesame oil and black gram powder can be combined to create a paste. To create a fine paste, combine these ingredients. To reduce arthritis-related pain and inflammation, the paste can be administered to the joints. Both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis can benefit from this treatment.
4. Aloe vera
Aloe vera has long been used as a remedy for arthritis. Since arthritis is an inflammatory condition, aloe vera is known to lessen inflammation. Aloe vera can help prevent gastrointestinal issues that other anti-inflammatory treatments, like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), can bring on when taken orally.
5. Probiotic foods
Having a healthy gut is one of the most crucial things you can do to control inflammatory arthritis. You need a large and diversified gut microbiome, which means you should have a lot of good bacteria that can shield your body. By including more probiotic, cultured foods like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, sourdough, and kombucha in your diet, you can boost the amount of healthy bacteria in your body.
These home remedies can help reduce inflammation and might also help reduce pain and stiffness caused in the joints due to arthritis. Finally, before attempting any treatment for arthritis, whether it involves medication or not, see your doctor.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
