Fad diet trends often gain traction through celebrity endorsements and social media trends. While some individuals may experience short-term benefits, the reliability and safety of these diets are frequently questionable.
Are These Fad Diet Trends A Silent Killer?
Fad diets are popular dietary plans that promise rapid weight loss or other health benefits by making significant changes to regular eating habits.
Potential benefits of Fad diets include quick weight loss and a structured eating plan; however, disadvantages of fad diet trends often outweigh these perks. Fad diets can lead to nutritional deficiencies, metabolic imbalances, and, in severe cases, life-threatening conditions due to their restrictive nature and lack of scientific backing.
On Sunday, an 18-year-old girl from Kerala, India, tragically died after following an extreme water-only diet for six months. Influenced by online weight loss advice, she developed anorexia nervosa, leading to severe malnutrition. At the time of her death, she weighed just 24 kilograms and had been admitted to the ICU with critically low blood sugar, sodium levels, and blood pressure. This extreme weight loss diet led to severe electrolyte imbalances and organ failure, highlighting the dangers of unsupervised fad diets.
Similarly, the Mukbang trend, originating from South Korea, involves individuals consuming massive quantities of food on camera. This practice has resulted in at least two deaths in 2024 alone, as participants faced severe health complications due to excessive calorie intake.
Dieting-related deaths across the globe underscore the potential health risks of fad diets without having proper medical consultation, often a result of unrealistic expectations and misinformation.
Health risks of fad diet trends
Fad diets often promise quick results but can neglect essential nutritional needs, leading to serious health issues. These diets may result in rapid weight loss; however, they often lack essential nutrients, leading to deficiencies, metabolic imbalances, and, in severe cases, death. The allure of immediate results can overshadow the potential long-term harm these diets may cause.
Disadvantages of common fad diets
Health organisations should prioritise educating the public about the potential dangers of fad diets and promote balanced, evidence-based dietary guidelines.
1. The Cambridge Diet
A very-low-calorie diet involving meal replacements, providing as low as 330 kcal/day. While it offers rapid weight loss, it lacks adequate nutrients and has been linked to several deaths in the 1980s.
2. Very-Low-Calorie Diets (VLCDs)
Diets providing 800 kcal/day or less, often leading to quick weight loss. However, without medical supervision, they can cause cardiac arrest and other severe health issues.
3. Mukbang
An online trend where individuals consume large quantities of food on camera. This practice can lead to chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, and has resulted in fatalities.
4. Ketogenic Diet
A high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet aiming to induce ketosis. While it can lead to weight loss, it may cause nutrient deficiencies and is not suitable for everyone.
5. Paleo Diet
Focuses on consuming foods presumed to have been available to humans during the Paleolithic era. It excludes whole food groups like grains and legumes, potentially leading to nutrient deficiencies.
6. Juice Cleanses
Involves consuming only fruit and vegetable juices for a certain period. Lacks protein and essential fats, leading to muscle loss and nutrient deficiencies.
7. Raw Food Diet
Emphasises consuming uncooked foods. While it includes healthy foods, it can lack essential nutrients like protein, iron, and calcium.
8. Cabbage Soup Diet
Involves consuming large quantities of cabbage soup. It's low in protein and other essential nutrients, leading to muscle loss and other health issues.
9. Alkaline Diet
Based on the idea that certain foods can affect the body's pH balance. Lacks scientific evidence and may exclude important food groups.
10. HCG Diet
Combines a very low-calorie intake with human chorionic gonadotropin hormone supplements. It's not approved by the FDA and can lead to serious health risks.
11. Blood Type Diet
Suggests that one's diet should be based on their blood type. Lacks scientific backing and may lead to unnecessary dietary restrictions.
Safer dietary approaches
While many fad diets posses health risks, some dietary approaches are considered healthier and more sustainable.
1. Mediterranean Diet
Emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. It's associated with reduced risks of chronic diseases and promotes overall health.
2. DASH Diet
Designed to combat hypertension, it focuses on consuming fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while reducing sodium intake.
3. Plant-Based Diet
Centres on whole, plant-based foods and minimises animal products. It can lead to improved heart health and weight management.
4. Balanced Diet
Involves consuming a variety of foods in the right proportions, providing all necessary nutrients without extreme restrictions.
Individuals must approach diet trends cautiously, seek professional medical advice before making significant dietary changes, and focus on sustainable eating habits that meet their nutritional needs.
