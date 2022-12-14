From Weight Loss To Better Skin Health: Here Are 9 Notable Benefits Of Detoxification
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says that detoxifying your body is important to revitalize and work on enhancing its basic functions and healing capacities.
Detoxification helps improve energy levels
You may have heard of terms like “detoxification of the body,” or “detox,” in recent times. People usually opt for detox mode after festivities. Well, following an unhealthy pattern of eating for a long time or embracing an unhealthy lifestyle, may lead to the accumulation of toxins inside our body. So, it's important that we clean our system time and again to get rid of those toxins. If you want to know more about it, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a post on Instagram listing ways we can let our bodies go through the process of detoxification.
In the caption, Anjali writes, “Detoxification or cleansing is a natural process of clearing and filtering toxins, wastes, and old or dead cells from the body and allowing our body to revitalize and work on enhancing its basic functions and healing capacities.”
The nutritionist adds that detoxification involves dietary and lifestyle changes that improve elimination and reduces the intake of toxins and their load. You can do this by avoiding chemicals, from food or other sources, refined food, sugar, caffeine, tobacco, and many drugs. Drinking extra water and increasing fibre by including more fruits and vegetables in the diet are steps in the detoxification process, Anjali adds.
Cleansing or detoxification is one part of the trilogy of nutritional action, the others being building or toning, and balance, or maintenance.
Find below the reasons why we need to detoxify our bodies:
1) We detoxify/cleanse to improve our health, for nourishment and for rejuvenation. This is important when we want to clear symptoms, treat diseases and prevent further problems.
2) A cleansing program helps us to reevaluate our food preferences, make changes and clear abuses or addictions.
3) Detoxification can be helpful for weight loss, though it is not a primary reduction plan.
4) Anjali says that we also cleanse or detoxify to rest our overloaded organs of digestion and our liver, gallbladder, and kidneys and allow them to catch up on past work.
5) The process of detoxification also helps in increasing our energy levels.
6) Detoxification is important to experience clear and glowing skin.
7) Do you know detoxification can also slow down ageing? Yes, you read that right.
8) This is also helpful in improving flexibility and fertility.
9) Detoxification helps us in being more aware of what our body needs. It makes our senses more active and makes food taste better.
Therefore, you need to keep in mind that it's important to follow the process of detoxification if you want to remain healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.