Is Your Skin Lacking These Nutrients? Anjali Mukerjee Lists Food Items You Must Eat

Everyone knows that a diet rich in nutrients is of utmost importance for a healthy body. Just like the other vital organs of your body, your hair and skin also require nutrients to function. There are so many food items including fruits, vegetables among others that we do not eat due to various reasons. But it's important to know that healthy foods carry a vast treasure trove of nutrients beneficial for the body.
It's simple - if you eat healthy food, it will show on your skin. A lot of food items contain certain vitamins that are needed by your skin. So, if you are ready to work on your diet in order to keep your skin healthy, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's Instagram post is for you. She not only states various vitamins good for the skin but also lists the respective food items that you must savour.
In the caption, she writes, “If your diet is lacking in essential nutrients, your skin will be the first to bear the brunt of it.”
Anjali shares that you must consume the following food items to get the right vitamins for your skin:
1. Vitamin C
According to the nutritionist, this vitamin is important for firm and strong skin. Usually, wrinkles and sagging skin are the results of vitamin C deficiency. It can be obtained from guavas, black currants, parsley, green peppers, kiwi fruit, strawberries, spinach, oranges, cabbage, papaya, and grapefruit. So, include these food items into your diet.
2. Vitamin A
This is yet another component required for healthy skin. Generally, rough and scaly skin is an indication of vitamin A deficiency. This vitamin can be found in cod liver oil, beef, sheep and calf liver, broccoli, mangoes, papayas, carrots, yam, parsley, spinach, pumpkin, cherries, turnip greens, red peppers, egg yolk, apricots, peaches, lettuce and eggs.
3. Vitamin B-2
Anjali states that deficiency of vitamin B-2 shows up as tiny wrinkles on the lower lip, lines at right angles to one another, cracks at the corners of the mouth, or monkey lines between the upper lip and nose. This vitamin is present in dairy products and brewer's yeast, liver, alfalfa, almonds, wheat germ, mustard greens, egg yolk, cheese, millet, soybean, chicken, sunflower seeds, and eggs.
4. Vitamin E
This vitamin is believed to help in preventing stress-induced wrinkles. Vitamin E can be found in wheat germ, safflower seeds, sesame oil, sunflower seeds, walnuts, corn oil, hazelnuts, almonds, cabbage, olive oil, peanut oils, and soya.
Now, that you know what all vitamins are important, it's your responsibility to include the mentioned foods into your diet to keep your skin healthy.
