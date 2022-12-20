Always Tired? This Virus Could Be The Culprit
Do you feel constant fatigue, or get low-grade fever every now and then? Talk to your doctor and get an EBV test done.
EpsteinBarr virus (EBV), a virus in the body
The human body can get complicated even beyond your imagination. While you are carrying on with your day-to-day life, there's so much happening inside, you can't anticipate. Sometimes, your body has certain symptoms but you fail to gauge the exact reason behind them. Some people often get constant headaches, or migraine-like symptoms also. There are times when you start getting low-grade fever and that stays for a long time. Even though you are busy with your daily activities, the body doesn't feel energetic. Do you feel that constant fatigue all the time? Well, it could be a virus troubling you inside your body. Elaborating more on this, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shares a video on Facebook. He talks about a virus called Epstein–Barr virus (EBV).
In the clip, Luke mentions that sometimes, you have symptoms and you can't correlate them with what's exactly happening. Initially, you are just told to go home, take rest or consume painkillers or do different blood tests. Things get weird when your vitamin levels are good, you are taking proper sleep and even keeping yourself hydrated, and yet you have been experiencing fatigue and some symptoms.
He says, “Sometimes, you have lymph nodes that suddenly swell up. You may have it in your neck and then, after a day, that may disappear again. Whereas, there are times when you get sudden body rashes that disappear after some days.”
All this may be because of Epstein–Barr virus (EBV), a virus in the body that can be present very silently, Luke adds.
He explains, “When your immune system falls down, EBV gets activated and it can create these various symptoms or health issues. Sometimes, the most severe symptoms are your liver enzymes increasing or you have an enlarged spleen.”
A lot of people get their scans done and they find out that their spleen has enlarged. Then, they are told to rest and avoid anything that causes a lot of exertion or tiredness.
Luke says that if you have any of the above-mentioned symptoms, it's good to see your doctor and tell him to help you out in diagnosing this. Once you know whether you have the virus or not, you'll be able to figure out what's going on.
What happens when you have the EBV virus?
You must know that antibiotics don't work on this particular virus. But there are many things that you can do to deal with it. Luke says that EBVs are also found in children, remember that.
So, if your children are showcasing such symptoms, ask your doctor to prescribe an EBV test for you.
How can you deal with EBV?
There's really no medicine for EBV but there are a lot of lifestyle changes and eating habits that you can opt for.
Since it's a virus, antiviral foods are fantastic, Luke says.
What are the top antiviral foods that we have?
- Luke suggests taking a piece of garlic. Peel it, wash it and cut it into really small tiny bits and leave it exposed to the air for 2-3 minutes. This will ensure that the allicin in garlic gets activated after coming in contact with the oxygen. Now, just put the chopped garlic in your mouth and swallow it with water.
- Apart from garlic, ginger, black pepper, turmeric and dried rosemary are wonderful anti-viral foods.
- If you have EBV, don't do heavy exercises. Just do some yoga and light exercises. Walking is also good.
- Take proper sleep.
- Lead a stress-free lifestyle
- A lot of rest is required when you have EBV. Consuming fluids, warm soups, and bone broths (if you are a non-vegetarian) work like magic.
- Have a diet that's not rich in white sugar or white flour because this may increase inflammation in the body, which will ultimately lead to weakening your immunity.
