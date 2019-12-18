Aloo Paranthas For A Post-Workout Meal? Best Eaten "Piping Hot", Says Rujuta!
Weight loss: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar was recently spotted enjoying piping hot aloo paranthas after her workout. Here's everything you should be knowing.
Aloo paranthas can make for a carb-heavy, but fibre-rich post-workout meal
Parantha lovers, you are especially going to love this one! Guess what was celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's post-workout meal today? You will be delighted and surprised to know it was one and only aloo parantha. A traditional Punjabi breakfast meal, aloo paranthas are surely a favourite of many. However, weight gain concerns and the meal being "carb-heavy" has made aloo parantha gain popularity for all the wrong reasons. But all these claims did not let Rujuta stop herself from satisfying her cravings for this delicious Punjabi meal.
In an Instagram post, Rujuta reveals that she typically consumes sevaiya upma or poha as part of her post-workout meal. But today, she says, was special. "There was chill in the air, time on hand and chuha in the stomach," she writes in her post. And so, it was indeed the perfect opportunity to enjoy aloo parantha.
Aloo paratha! Was my post workout meal today. Typically, i stick to sevaiya upma or poha but today was special. There was chill in the air, time on hand and chuha in the stomach. Routinely people write to me - i have been put on a diet and my rotis have been stopped, can't live like this forever, what should i do? Very simply, listen to yourself, your heritage and lineage over anybody else. And follow the basics - - Buy gehu, not atta. - Peeso it in the neighbourhood chakki. - Store it in a nice steel dabba. - And every time you take the atta out, use clean hands and a dry spoon. Simple enough? Then roll it into a dough the usual way with the tel (or ghee), namak, water, and make just enough to last you for that one meal or at the most for that one day. The fresher, the better. Winters are also the time for parathas - alu, mooli, kulith ka parathas. They taste great with achaar & chutneys, keep your body strong and stomach light. Use the iron tava and it's best eaten piping hot.
Roti/chapatti and rice are staple parts of Indian diet. But thanks to the weight loss industry, these foods are now ignored to lose weight, fight obesity and even diabetes control.
Rujuta has busted numerous such myths about rice and roti, and how the two are time-tested, versatile foods which have been a part of Indian diet for generations. "Routinely people write to me - I have been put on a diet and my rotis have been stopped, can't live like this forever, what should I do?" mentions Rujuta.
The very nature of fad diets is that they cannot be sustained for a long period of time. This is primarily because they are so restrictive in nature, cause cravings, mood swings, irritation and fatigue.
What's more, the weight lost by following these diets - like keto, low-carb, Paleo, GM diet - is quickly gained back after resuming regular eating habits.
Aloo parantha as post-workout meal: How you should eat it
Rujuta suggests that when it comes to cultural and traditional delicacies like these, you should listen to yourself, your heritage and your lineage, over anybody else. And follow the basics, she says, while adding that you should:
- Buy gehu (wheat) and not atta (wheat flour)
- Beat wheat to form atta using neighbourhood mill
- Store it in a steel container.
- Every time you take atta out, make sure you use a dry spoon and your hands are clean.
- Knead it into a dough. Use oil or ghee, salt and water, as it is traditionally done in your family.
- Make just enough to last you for that one meal or at the most, for that one day. The fresher the dough, the better it is.
"Winters are also the time for parathas - aaloo, mooli, kulith parathas. They taste great with achaar and chutneys, keep your body strong and stomach light." Use iron tawa to prepare paranthas. They are best eaten piping hot, says Rujuta.
How to manage weight?
Paranthas are undoubtedly carb-heavy. But, they are also full of fibre and healthy fats, and the goodness of the vegetable you stuff them with. To manage your weight and include paranthas in your diet, do the following:
- Practice portion control. Eat but don't overeat.
- Be regular at exercise. Burn the calories you consume.
- Pair them with probiotics in curd and chutneys to provide good bacteria to your gut and promote healthy digestion.
- Include a variety of spices in the preparation to make paranthas more diverse.
Home-cooked food is healthier, wholesome, nutritious and more organic than low-carb processed and packaged food. Paranthas provide you with nutrients like fibre, carb, fat and protein (dal/egg paranthas), all of which are required for rejuvenation and recovery after a workout.
(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)
