Can't Eat Eggs? Try These Nutritious Alternatives
If you cannot or prefer not to eat eggs, these substitute foods will work as a great addition to your daily diet.
Various healthy and nutritious foods can work as a replacement for eggs
Certain foods can all be used in place of eggs if you are unable to eat them or prefer to avoid them. Since eggs are so nutritious and adaptable, they are a preferred food for many people. They are particularly prevalent in baking, as almost all recipes call for them. However, some people avoid eggs for various reasons.
Some people might even be allergic to eggs. Luckily, there are many nutritious alternatives to eggs that can be used in a variety of dishes, such as baking, cooking, or breakfast. In this article, we share certain foods that can work effectively as an alternative to eggs in different recipes.
9 Nutritious alternatives to eggs and their benefits:
1. Tofu
Tofu is made from soybeans and is an excellent source of protein, iron, and calcium. It has a mild flavour and is versatile, making it a great substitute for scrambled eggs, quiches, frittatas, or as an egg binder in baking recipes. Tofu is also very versatile like eggs.
2. Chia or Flaxseeds
Both chia and flaxseeds are high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats. They can be mixed with water to create a gel-like consistency, which is similar to the texture of eggs, making them perfect for plant-based baking recipes.
3. Silken Tofu
Silken tofu is a softer form of tofu that can be blended to create a smooth and creamy texture. It is often used in desserts, smoothies, and sauces, making it a great egg substitute in vegan mayonnaise or creamy dressings.
4. Banana
Mashed bananas can be used in baking recipes as a substitute for eggs. It not only adds moisture but also adds natural sweetness to the recipe. Bananas are also a great source of fibre, potassium, and vitamin C.
5. Applesauce
Unsweetened applesauce is a healthier alternative to eggs in baking recipes. It adds moisture and binds ingredients together while reducing the amount of fat and cholesterol in the recipe.
6. Yogurt
Greek or plain yogurt can be used as an egg substitute in baking recipes, especially in recipes that call for smaller amounts of eggs. It yields a moist and tender baked good.
7. Aquafaba
Aquafaba is the liquid drained from cooked chickpeas or other legumes. It can be whipped like egg whites and used in meringues, macarons, or as a binding agent in vegan baking recipes.
8. Vegan Egg Replacer
There are a variety of vegan egg replacers available in the market. These substitutes are made from plant-based ingredients. They are cholesterol-free and can be used to replace eggs in any recipe that calls for eggs.
9. Paneer
Similar to tofu, paneer also known as cottage cheese, can be easily used as an egg replacement. It is extremely versatile and can be used to make savoury as well as sweet recipes.
In summary, there are plenty of healthy alternatives to eggs, whether you have specific dietary requirements, allergies, or just want to switch things up in your diet. All of the above alternatives offer unique flavour, texture, and nutritional benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.