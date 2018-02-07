Know The Many Benefits Of A Deep Tissue Massage
A deep tissue massage basically lengthens and releases your muscles that usually are stuck in an uncomfortable posture for a prolonged period of time. Due to this, they cause pain in the long run.
Deep tissue massage reduce pain caused by muscle tension
HIGHLIGHTS
- Deep tissue massage has been proven to be effective in curing arthritis
- It improves the ability of the body to heal itself
- Deep tissue massages focuses on major muscle groups
You have heard about the stress relieving and healing benefits of a massage therapy. For any person dealing with too much stress on a daily basis a good massage therapy is the best thing and for an athlete who has just suffered an injury, the same can help in healing the sufferer in no time. A deep tissue massage is one which will not just relieve you from stress but will also have significant impact on your injuries. This one technique has been used for years to deal with psychological and physical stress and now, it has been proven to be effective in curing arthritis and even lower back pain, provided you take it on a regular basis.
Primarily, a deep tissue massage is for reducing pain and discomfort which is caused as a result of muscle tension. And now, it is also used for dealing with issues like improving the ability of the body to heal itself. A deep tissue massage basically lengthens and releases your muscles that usually are stuck in an uncomfortable posture for a prolonged period of time. Due to this, they cause pain in the long run.
Most deep tissue massages focus on major muscle groups like your neck and lower back, also your joints and tendons which are more vulnerable to injuries. They involve manipulation through layers of tissues in your body by applying pressure on targeted areas of your body by a trained massage therapist. Deep tissue massages can't be given by a non-professional.
Its Benefits!
Out of the many benefits of a deep tissue massage, here are some that you can be sure of.
1. Provides relief from chronic back pain
A deep tissue massage is proven to be effective in providing relief from chronic back pain. This massage helps relieve muscles tension and stimulate blood flow in your body hence relaxing your body against chronic back pain.
2. Helps in lowering high blood pressure
Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine published a study which stated that a deep tissue massage can be helpful in lowering high blood pressure conditions and also has a positive impact on systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings.
3. Breaks up scar tissue
After you suffer an injury there is a good chance that a scar tissue may develop which is likely to cause stiffness and uneasiness followed by pain. A deep tissue massage prevents the creation of such a scar tissue. It does this by reducing inflammation by promoting blood flow in the body. After an injury, inflammation can interrupt the flow of nutrients and oxygen to parts of your body causing stiffness in your body. A deep tissue massage prevents this stiffness and makes recovery rate faster.
4. Reduces arthritis symptoms
Chronic joint pains and stiffness is what an arthritis patient has to deal with. A firm deep tissue massage is what the patient needs to get rid of that pain and get natural relief from this disease rather than going for medicines.
Other than these, a deep tissue massage can also be helpful with labour pain and delivery. The many benefits of a deep tissue massage are not just for the elderly but for the young as well. So, if you are seeking treatment for any of your physical ailments, a deep tissue massage is what you are looking for.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------